At the helm of Bogotá’s Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo, director Ramiro Osorio brings the best in performing arts for the capital. As the theatre approaches its first decade, intercultural dialogue, audience formation, youth engagement in the arts are among the many guiding principles of a theatre that transcends physical space. The City Paper (TCP): Mr. Osorio, how would you describe Teatro Mayor’s accomplishments as it nears its first decade? Ramiro Osorio (RO): This cultural center is among the most important of the city and has the unique characteristic of being both a public and a private entity. This allows us to generate interesting synergies and open our programming to endless possibilities. Our library receives a public of 60,000 visitors each month, this without including the 50,000 students enrolled in district schools who come here every month as part of the Cien Mil Niños al Mayor (100,000 Children to Mayor) initiative. Teatro Mayor has the singularity that comprises a library, a public park, two theatre venues and grounds to host events. We receive close to a million visitors during the year, with resources for the library exclusively donated by the District. The theatre is a public-private agreement and the first experiment of its kind in Colombia. In this way, during nine and a half years, we have strengthened a model of cultural administration that guarantees longevity.

TCP: Does the success of preserving cultural patrimony and identity depend on the private-public model of administration?

RO: Co-responsibility is a key element as it permits cultural entities such as ours to commit to a long-term program with artists beyond local government time frames. At Teatro Mayor, we are already planning our 2023 cultural agenda with international acts and cultural organizations as all parties involved require planning and guarantees. Bringing great entertainment to Bogotá is an expensive undertaking from booking a renowned soloist to operatic co-productions.

TCP: What role has Teatro Mayor played in positioning Bogotá as a world-class cultural destination?

RO: The Teatro Mayor JMSD has become a “brand” and a reference around the world for hosting exceptional performances. Without sounding pretentious, we are a window on Colombian culture from the festivals we host to participative cultural engagement with diverse audiences. The role of citizens to enjoy and experience culture is an essential right and essence of public cultural policy. In order to deliver exceptional performances, we have to meet several requirements: design a program that caters to the rights of the general public to participate in their cultural expressions, provide access in the best possible conditions of equality to public services and infrastructure.

As we are a very diverse nation, and Bogotá is home to people from all regions of the country who have a right to enjoy artistic references of their cultures, at Teatro Mayor we launch the great music festivals of the nation that take place outside of the capital, among them the Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata, Mono Núñez, and the Festival del Pacífico Petronio Álvarez. This generates an “identity effect” with audiences who find in our theatre space of cultural values and traditions.

TCP: How does cultural inclusion influence the yearly program?

RO: It is a fundamental issue and one that guides the way we come up with every event. We consider a scenario like ours to be an extraordinary vehicle for citizen formation in the arts and nation-building. This is also why we emphasize so much on the dialogue between the many cultures that make up Colombia with those of the world.

National artists work alongside international artists from opera productions to joint concerts and lyrical duets. Without a doubt, “word of mouth” among artists based overseas, who talk of their experiences at Teatro Mayor and reference the city, allows us to engage easily with world-class orchestras, dance companies and other renowned cultural entities.

TCP: Using the Metropolitan series of live opera transmissions as an example, tell us about Teatro Mayor’s online digital expansion?

RO: As we have two theatres with fixed seating – the main venue for 1,300 spectators and Teatro Estudio for 340, we can’t expand capacity. What we aim for is a “multiplying effect” with technology by transmitting performances with Caracol TV’s network and streaming though our own platform www.teatrodigital.org.

This permits us to present high-quality live acts like other great concert houses in the world. As of next year, every Thursday, we will offer free streaming of a performance. There have been concerts in which we have had at any given moment 900,000 viewers. If we take into consideration our physical audiences and online guests, 10 million have had access to our cultural line-up. This gives us enormous satisfaction because we want audiences to have “an experience.”