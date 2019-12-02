The Canadian communications theorist Marshall McLuhan’s most famous aphorism “the medium is the message’” is one of many subtexts embodied in the works of multi-faceted, multi-dimensional artist Clemencia Echeverri. Entering into dark rooms where wall-to-wall video installations create a near monastic experience with viewers, Echeverri’s use of technology canvasses are the result of years of research, concise editing and image overlapping. The brute force of nature and faceless sentinels of her native country’s armed conflict are some of the disturbing narratives she constructs with her camera and acute journalistic investigation. The artist’s aim, as art critic Stephen Zepke writes, is “neither documentary nor discursive,” instead “the exploration of emotional complexities of the conflict in Colombia.” While McLuhan believed electronic media would result in mankind’s “alienation from other senses,” Echeverri’s sonorous and visual incantations are layered in personal, everyday experiences, and mise-en-scene of a collective search for redemption. With a backdrop of warped soundtracks, fleeting images of hooded assailants and frenzied cattle before slaughter, The City Paper spoke with the artist about “Liminal” and other video projects that thrust audiences to the frontline of unseen realities. The exhibition is curated by art historian María Margarita Malagón.

The City Paper (TCP): Clemencia, could you explain the meaning of Liminal as the title for the retrospective? Clemencia Echeverri (CE): It’s about limits. Borders. An undefined place or point, where one stands in front of a work while, at the same time, the work contains a sense of the “liminal.” The exhibition isn’t linear because there are no open nor closed narratives. These spaces between images and sounds make us reflect on what we are seeing and, ultimately, who we are. Even though there are palpable sensations, we can’t necessarily pinpoint them, and these sensations also situate spectators on a threshold of what is happening around them. TCP: Your work is layered in critique, in every sense of the word. How do you respond to being labeled a political artist? CE: It’s a stance against what is happening. I take a stance against resistance, certain moments and ensuing crises. I don’t accept certain societal conducts, from inequality to the abandonment of nature. Confronting the barbarity of the internal conflict is also a stance. These moments in our history move me, as well as all that is emotive and affective.