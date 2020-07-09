The Ministry of Culture has launched a playlist on the digital streaming platforms Spotify and Deezer of the best 100 Colombian Songs within the framework of the #ColombiaCreaTalento campaign – which aims to promote local artists and promotion of national songwriting. The list consists of four categories, each with 25 songs, covering Musical Territories (Territorios Sonoros); Rock, Pop and Rap; New Colombian music; and Dance. This first playlist is the first of several installments that Mincultura will showcase to make visible new sounds and traditional music from all regions of the country. “This strategy seeks to recognize the talent of our artists and promote the richness of our music, making visible the cultural processes of the regions,” said Carmen Inés Vásquez, Minister of Culture.

The lists were put together based on recommendations from music-specialized journalists and industry experts, including Luisa Piñeros, Felipe Grajales, Juan José Peña from CD Baby and Diego Maldonado of the Onerpm label.

As a preview to the July 20 Independence Day celebrations which will be marked by the coronavirus pandemic and preventive isolation measures, the playlist “offers us the opportunity to be reborn as a more caring nation, proud of our roots, more conscious, powerful and creative,” remarked Vásquez.” For this reason, we want to invite Colombians to join the great virtual concert Colombia Crea Talento on July 20, bringing a message of hope and confidence in the future of the country.”

The concert is organized by the Ministry of Culture and Teatro Colón and will be broadcast as of 5 pm on RTVC, Mincultura’s digital platform and Caracol Radio. Among the artists who will be performing, and whose songs appear in different categories of the playlist, are Altibajo Latin Son; Grupo Bahía, The Rebels; La Pacifican Power; Los Rolling Ruanas; Kombilesa Mi; Mayte Montero; Systema Solar; Changó; Mojarra Eléctrica; Charles King; Canalón de Timbiquí; Omacha among others.

The links to Spotify and Deezer below:

https://open.spotify.com/user/p3q3cpra0e1y7p23eaxpkuvhj

https://www.deezer.com/es/profile/3761596462/playlists