Colombians headline 2021 Grammy Latino nominations

Colombian recording artists are dominating the nominations for the 2021 Latin Grammy awards, and one singer-songwriter, Camilo, clinching 10 in the coveted categories Album of the Year; Song of the Year; Record of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

The 27-year old, Medellín-born, Camilo Echeverry Correa also has nominations in the categories Song of the Year and Record of the Year. Camilo’s hit single “Vida de rico” (A rich life) occupies three of 10 nominations. Trailing the now-moustached “Camilo” is Domincian Juan Luis Guerra with six nominations, the most in his career for one year.

Vocalist Paula Arenas represents Colombia’s capital Bogotá at the 22 edition of Latin Grammy, nominated for Best Recording of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Traditional Vocal Pop Album for her release of “Mis Amores,” as well as Song of the Year with a woeful ballad “A tu lado.”

Juanes’ recent time travel to the golden age of rock is rooted in Origen, nominated for Album of the Year; Best Pop/Rock Album of the Year and Long Music Video for a documentary that accompanied the album’s production.

The Bogotá rock duo Diamante Eléctrico are strumming their way to the Grammys with an upbeat guitar/electro single “A Veces” nominated for Best Song of the Year and Best Pop Song of the Year. Their album Mira lo que me hiciste hacer is also a candidate in the Pop/Rock category.

Another duo and icons of Bogotá’s alternative folk/rock music scene is Aterciopelados. Andrea and Hector got 2 Grammy nominations for their album Tropiplop and song “Antidiva”. Traditional musical genres are dominated by homegrown talent, including cumbia ensemble Los Ángeles Azules and vallentateros Silvestre Dangond, Diego Daza and Carlos Rueda.

Carlos Vives hits the Grammys with Rafa Arcaute, Ricky Martin, Mauricio Rengifo and Andrés Torres for the prettiest Song of the Year – Canción Bonita.

Colombian record producer Julio Reyes Copello has been nominated in seven categories.

The soulful Petrona Martínez has been nominated for Best Folk Album with Ancestras. And Grupo Niche’s José Aguirre takes Cali Big Band one salsa step closer to winning Best Traditional Tropical Album.

Colombia’s reggaeton super stars J.Bavin and Maluma also make the slate with nominations for Best Song, Best Performance and Best Urban/Fusion.

The Colombian-born, Toronto-based Lido Pimiento makes her Grammy debut with her album Miss Colombia in the Best Latin Rock listing. Pimiento has received critical acclaim in the Canadian media as an emerging artist and recipient of the country’s prestigious Polaris Prize.

The Colombian contingent in this year’s Grammy Latino also includes Sebastián Yatra (Best Pop Song) with Adiós; William Perdomo (Best Christian Album); Diana Burco (Best Contemporary Tropical Album) and Juliana Velásquez (Best New Artist). In the children’s category are Tu Rockcito and the Medellín Philharmonic Orchestra and Victoria Sur for “Nanas consentidoras”.