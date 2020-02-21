Bogotá’s San Felipe arts district hosts the first Open this Saturday, new artists showcase

The first Open San Felipe takes place on Saturday, February 22, in the Bogotá neighborhood that has become synonymous with alternative exhibition spaces, design studios and artists’ workshops. Located between Avenida Caracas and Carrera 24, Calle 72 and 80, the San Felipe arts district is home to 70 creative venues, including restaurants, cafes, and used clothing retailers, so there is never a shortage of window browsing and time for a latte between hopping from gallery to pop-up.

The 12-hour rendezvous with everything visual starts at 11 a.m, and for this 6th edition, the organizers will be out on the street to guide visitors with the program that includes gastronomic tastings and live music. Open San Felipe is a free event and all galleries are pet-friendly so there’s no need for a dog sitter this Saturday. Among the many recommended galleries is Flora ars+natura (Calle 77 No.20C-48), Sketch (Cra 23 No.77-41), Doce Cero Cero (Calle 75A No.20C-62), Beta (Calle 75A No.20C-52), Espacio KB (Calle 74 No.22-20), SGR (Calle 74 No.22-28) and Adrián Ibañez (Calle 74A No.22-77). With a slate of participating galleries, all showcasing works by their established and emerging artists, Open San Felipe is as much about discovering art as it is a celebration of a community that embraces sustainable practices and a window on the city’s diverse cultural offering.

One of the exhibitions worth checking-out on Saturday is called Diálogos Cruzados and takes place at Múltiple Cluster de Galerias. The exhibition presents works by Marina Sánchez, Mari Menez (Venezuela), María Juana Botero, Germán Méndez, Esther Cuellar, Fausto Carlota of the Doble Sentido Galería and Jae Chul Kim (Korea).

Gallery owners Gustavo Gómez and Agustín Franco are relative newcomers to the district having opened their gallery last year, but with a keen eye for giving exposure to rising talent. As the title suggests Diálogos Cruzados, presents cross-cultural narratives by Colombian and international artists. On Saturday, Múltiple will host a conversation/performance with artist María Juana Botero (2:30 pm, 3:30 pm, 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm). “Hoy voy a ser” looks at the artist’s environmental portraits and show that along with the other invited artists runs until March 7.

Múltiple: Cra 23 No.72A-61