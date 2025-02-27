Colombia’s tourism sector faces security challenges amid ANATO’s 44th edition

On Wednesday morning, Colombian President Gustavo Petro was scheduled to address the opening of the country’s most important travel and tourism fair, the Vitrina Turística de ANATO. Now in its 44th edition, the event has traditionally been a key moment for Colombian leaders, particularly acting presidents. However, in a move that underscored his increasingly detached approach to public events, Petro was a no-show at the official ceremony. Instead, he opted to host his own reception at ANATO later that same day, once again placing his personal agenda above the country’s image at a time when tourism – a capstone of Colombia’s economic future – is at a precarious juncture.

The president’s absence was met with muted applause inside the convention hall, a stark contrast to the warm receptions of his predecessors, including Iván Duque, who played a crucial role in keeping the tourism industry afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite growing frustration with the government’s handling of security issues, ANATO’s opening day saw a vibrant turnout from industry experts, journalists, and the general public. Even regions grappling with deteriorating security, among them Norte de Santander, Cauca, Nariño, Caquetá, Chocó, and Guaviare, proudly showcased their ancestral routes, gastronomy, and crafts. As Colombia seeks to strengthen its tourism industry, security concerns dominated discussions among both local and international stakeholders.

The Vitrina Turística de ANATO remains the country’s premier tourism platform, bringing together travel agencies, tour operators, hotels, convention bureaus, airlines, and other key players in the industry. This year’s opening ceremony featured high-profile attendees, including Luis Carlos Reyes, Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Tourism; Bogotá Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán; Santa Marta Mayor Carlos Pinedo; Carmen Caballero, President of ProColombia; and Marcelo Freixo, President of Embratur. Their collective presence highlighted the event’s significance in shaping the future of Colombia’s tourism sector.

In his remarks, Mayor Galán highlighted Bogotá’s transformation into a dynamic, forward-looking city. He pointed to ongoing infrastructure projects – such as the first line of the Bogotá Metro, now nearly 50% complete – as key to restoring public confidence in the capital’s future. He also emphasized Bogotá’s rising status as a culinary and cultural hub. “The private sector is an essential partner in realizing our ambitions for growth. Bogotá has become an important stage for gastronomy and performing arts, and with the largest number of passengers in Latin America, we are on the right track. Together, we will resolve challenges and continue moving forward,” Galán affirmed.

Santa Marta Mayor Carlos Pinedo, representing this year’s honored destination, underscored the city’s rich heritage. “Santa Marta is a place where every corner tells a story, where every sunrise reflects the greatness of this land. This is where Colombia was born as a republic,” he noted. “As we prepare to celebrate our 500th anniversary, we are committed to strengthening commercial alliances and growing tourism hand-in-hand with travel agencies.”

Marcelo Freixo, President of Embratur, emphasized the potential for deeper collaboration between Brazil and Colombia in tourism. He described tourism as a model for responsible development that promotes democracy, social responsibility, and environmental sustainability. “Tourism is more aligned with democracy than oil, and we are eager to explore opportunities for mutual promotion. We want Brazilians to visit Colombia, and Colombians to discover Brazil while showcasing Latin America to the world,” he said.

Minister Luis Carlos Reyes reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting Colombia’s vast tourism offerings. “This fair is a window through which we showcase the exuberance and wealth of our country. There is no corner of Colombia where you can’t hear the song of birds,” Reyes declared. He also reaffirmed the administration’s goal of attracting 20 million international visitors annually. “Tourism is a key driver of economic growth, particularly in marginalized regions. We aim to grow the industry with equity and inclusion,” he added.

The Vitrina Turística de ANATO is not only Colombia’s most significant professional travel event but also a major contributor to the national economy. This year, it is expected to generate over 220,000 business contacts, translating into approximately US$128 million in potential deals – an increase of 6% from the previous year. The event is also projected to create 5,600 direct jobs in 2025, marking a 7.6% increase over 2024.

With more than 1,500 exhibiting companies participating, the fair is showcasing unique tourism portfolios, including post-conflict destinations and municipalities that are taking their first steps toward sustainable tourism. By amplifying the visibility of these regions, the event encourages travel to areas long stigmatized as “off-limits.”

Amid these discussions, the mayors of Colombia’s largest cities, led by Bogotá’s Carlos Fernando Galán, sent a strong message to the national government. In a video statement, they urged greater collaboration with the Ministry of Defense and National Police to address security concerns. They stressed that ensuring public safety is not only crucial for Colombian citizens but also for the sustainable growth of the tourism industry.

As Colombia continues to position tourism as the crown jewel of its economy, ANATO remains a testament to the country’s resilience and potential as a coveted global destination. However, ensuring the safety of both locals and visitors must transcend ideology and political divides, for there is more at stake than jobs and revenue – the entire reputation of a nation that is among the most welcoming in the world.