The CEOs of Colombia’s leading companies appeared “cautiously optimistic” regarding the state of the economy in 2020, according to the 10th Presidents Survey released by accounting firm Price Waterhouse Coopers (PwC).

As part of their annual global CEO Survey, the Colombian edition followed the trend in uncertainty when it came to forecasting how businesses would adapt to geopolitical conflicts, trade wars, economic sanctions, social unrest, and cybersecurity. All these without contemplating a worldwide pandemic that when the survey was presented at the Davos Economic Summit back in January was an epidemic contained in Wuhan, China.

In contrast with the same survey published in 2018 that recorded high levels of optimism among the leaders of the world’s largest corporations, the outlook for this year depends on specific markets. While the Colombian economy was on solid footing with 3.3% GDP growth – outperforming regional players – growth seemed to be accompanied by caution.

Confronted with the challenges and opportunities of fast-changing business eco-systems, Colombian CEOs were outshining their international peers when it came to projected revenue growth for 2020, with 39% believing their companies would continue to prosper compared to the 27% global average. This figure also contrasts with last year’s survey, in which confidence levels in short-term growth for global CEOs stood at 35%. The marked drop among 1,600 chief executives in more than 80 territories appeared to be a stumbling block when it came to long-term revenue forecasting, with Colombia more optimistic (89%) than the global average (85%).

Which dominant threats would affect the performance of Colombia’s top-tier companies? According to PwC, “political uncertainty” ranked highest at 89%, followed by “uncertain growth perspectives” (86%), “social instability” (84%) and “geopolitical instability” (83%).

Trade conflicts and protectionism rank 13 and 14 respectively, and lower in percentages than the global average. The spike of “political uncertainty” from 76% in 2019, to 89% this year, takes into account the social protests that began on November 21 last year with the National Strike (Paro Nacional), resulting in widespread unrest in Bogotá.