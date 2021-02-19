American Airlines and JetBlue to operate new flight between JFK and Bogotá

American Airlines will codeshare with its Northeast alliance partner JetBlue a new direct flight between New York’s JFK and three Colombian cities: Bogotá, Medellín and Cali. The new daily services start on May 6 and passengers will be able to book tickets on these routes starting February 22.

The expansion of American’s Colombian network comes as the airline also announced a new direct JFK – Santiago, Chile, flight. American currently operates daily flights to Bogotá from Dallas and Miami. JetBlue flies to Bogotá from Orlando and Fort Lauderdale.

American and JetBlue established their Northeast Alliance last July to offer domestic and international clients more choices, low fares and greater connectivity to their New York and Boston hubs. “The alliance is also essential to getting our planes back in the air profitably and crewmembers working again,” states JetBlue’s Scott Laurence.

The launch of three American – JetBlue routes between Colombia and New York comes as the low-cost carrier Viva Air also announced plans to expand its U.S and Mexico destinations. The Medellín-based airline, owned by parent company Ryanair, was authorized by the Colombian Aviation Authority (ACC) to fly Mexico City – Bogotá, Mexico City – Medellín, Cancun – Medellín and Orlando – Medellín. The inaugural Mexico City – Bogotá flight in on June 2.

Mexico’s ultra-low-cost carrier Volaris with point-to-point operations in Mexico, United States and Central America also wants a stake in the Colombian market. Since the start of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased routes from five to more than 177 and Airbus A320 fleet from four aircraft to 87. The Santa Fe-based airline has also asked the ACC to operate the Mexico City-Bogota route, as well as Mexico City-Medellín, Cancun – Bogotá, Cancun – Medellín.

The new route offerings are welcome news to cost-conscious business travelers and expands the portfolio of leisure destinations across Central America and the Caribbean.