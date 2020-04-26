The global home-sharing and accommodation search platform Airbnb has launched its Frontline Stays program in Colombia to provide free and subsidized homes to healthcare professionals and frontline responders working to help contain COVID-19. Airbnb rentals will allow professionals to be closer to their workplaces while staying safely distanced from their families. Available accommodations in the Frontline Stays program include homes with independent non shared entrances and hotel rooms fully dedicated to the program. Hosts can offer their homes through the platform with a discounted rate or for free. Airbnb has waived fees for the first 100,000 stays booked through this program globally.

“In Airbnb, we seek to contribute to the communities where we operate and Colombia is no exception. The local host community and allied hotels are the ones who have shown their solidarity and generosity. They are the heroes who are opening their spaces to help when it is most needed,” said Leo Tristao, Airbnb General Manager for South America.

The Colombian Chamber of Informatics and Telecommunications (CCIT) celebrated the program, stating: “This initiative is perfectly in line with the efforts that have been articulated between the private sector and the national government in moments where solidarity and generosity must shine above everything else.”

Hosts offering their homes must agree to several safety requirements, including enhanced cleaning protocols, with recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and guidelines of the Colombian Ministry of Health, as well as social distancing with guests, and allow for a 72-hour buffer between stays.

To help support hosts, Airbnb is offering reimbursement for cleaning up to US$50 per reservation to hosts who receive a reservation free of charge. In addition to home hosts, boutique hotels and groups have joined Frontline Stays, among them Dann Hotels, Ayenda Hotels and GHL Hotels.

Colombia is the first country in South America implementing the program.

If you are an Airbnb host and want to offer your space, click to find out the guidelines that your listing must follow and steps to host a medical hero. You can also donate to organizations currently helping with COVID-19 relief efforts.

If you are medical staff and require a space close to your work, apply at this link:

https://www.airbnb.com.co/covid19relief-guests