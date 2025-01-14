Chingaza water levels could drastically decline by March, reveals study

The start of the dry season in Bogotá, marked by hot days and strong winds, could accelerate a downturn in the water levels of the Chingaza reservoir system. According to a recent study by the Bogotá Ombudsman’s Office, the reservoirs supplying up to 70% of the city’s water could drop to 20% capacity by March, despite ongoing water rationing for the capital’s nine million residents.

Alarmingly, if heavy rains expected with the La Niña weather pattern are delayed, the city could face a critical water shortage, or “Day Zero”, within the next three months.

The report highlights how the lack of rainfall may disrupt Bogotá’s water supply, with reservoir levels already showing significant declines. Between December 1 and January 12, the San Rafael reservoir dropped from 91% to 73% capacity – a decrease equivalent to two weeks of the city’s water consumption. Meanwhile, the Chuza reservoir fell from 41% to 37% during the same period. The Chuza reservoir remains the most vulnerable within the system.

“These are historically low levels. It is essential for the District to reassess the groundwater issue, review past studies, and implement measures to reassure the public,” stated Andrés Castro, Bogotá’s Ombudsman.

Looking ahead, projections suggest that by March, the Chuza and San Rafael reservoirs could fall to 20-30% capacity. This has raised concerns that Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán may enact tighter water rationing measures.

However, the Bogotá Aqueduct and Sewerage Company (EAAB) has downplayed the alarm. “This downward trend during these months is normal. From November to March, inflows decrease significantly. Nothing unusual is happening,” explained Natasha Avendaño, EAAB’s General Manager.

Despite current concerns, the Chingaza reservoirs are in better shape compared to last year, with 21 million more cubic meters of water available for Bogotá residents. The EAAB believes that maintaining rationing measures will help stabilize levels, ensuring the city can weather the dry season without significant disruptions.

By April of last year, when Bogotá implemented water rationing, reservoir levels had plummeted to 14.9%. The Chingaza reservoir system currently stands at 45.59% with Bogotá consuming 16.27 cubic meters of water per day.