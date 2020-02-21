A guide to finding English language books in Bogotá

If you’re an avid reader or a newcomer to Bogotá, you’ll be happy to learn that the city is rich in bookstores, many of which offer a wide selection of books in English. Whether you’re a native English speaker looking for some pleasure reading material, an English learner who wants to improve reading comprehension, or a short term visitor looking for bookish events and friends, you’ll find plenty of options to buy English titles of all genres and bestseller lists.

Librería Merlín is perhaps one of the most eclectic store on this list, if you know what you’re looking for. Its location is discreet (a small side street known as the Bookseller Alley close to Museo del Oro, in the center of the city), but its selection is staggering. Not only does it have two enormous shelves of used English books, it also features titles in French, German, Italian and Portuguese. And, of course, books in Spanish on every conceivable topic, from philosophy to literature and business administration. The store sprawls over three stories of an old house, and there are dozens of other, smaller, book stands nearby.

Cra. 8 No.15-70.

Books & Books Bogotá, located in the Cedritos area, is a good place to go for easy-reading and educational books in English. They also have some textbooks in stock. Although an avid English reader might not find much new material there, Books & Books still has a fair selection of children’s books and classics.

Calle 140 No.18-05

Tornamesa was established in 2010. Its owners decided to open a store that offered what they “most like to do: read, listen to music, watch movies and good wine.” It has a fair-sized English section, as well as office supplies and notebooks featuring well-known authors. They also organize events such as concerts and screenings of operas, and they sell vinyl records on the second floor. And, of course, wine. Tornamesa has two locations, one in the Avenida Chile Mall (Calle 72 No.10-34 Local 236) and another in Rosales (Calle 70 No.5-23).