In the several years leading up to my move to Bogotá, I lived mostly in places most Bogotanos would con- sider stiflingly small. My hometown has a population of less than 50,000. I know a church that size in Bogotá. I went to university in the middle of “nowhere,” at an institution with a student community that in itself, was a small community. So maybe my small-town background is why the town of Zipaquirá felt familiar, even though I had never been there. It’s a charming place, not far from Bogotá, about 45 minutes by bus from Portal Norte Transmilenio station. Here are some things I would suggest checking out while there:

La Catedral de Sal

La Cathedral de Sal is the most famous attraction in “Zipa,” by which the city is affectionately known. The miners who excavated the salt mines underneath Zipa could think of no better way to use the space than to make it into a chapel. Be patient as you visit; you may tire soon of the nearly indistinguishable Stations of the Cross monuments, but the sanctuary below is truly something to behold. It’s illuminated by colored lights and is equipped with about everything a chapel needs, including a closet for priestly vestments (but not including easy accessibility; the tunnels are neither smooth nor well-lit, so be careful).

La Casa del Nobel Gabriel García Márquez

Nobel Prize-winning novelist Gabriel García Márquez wasn’t born in Zipa; he was born in Aracataca. He didn’t get his start as a journalist there; he did that in Bogotá. But Zipa is where he completed his high school studies, which some say are the best years of one’s life. (Having completed high school and moved on to other parts of my life, I disagree, as would Gabo, I’m sure.) Gabo received a scholarship to the Liceo Nacional de Varones in Zipaquirá and was a boarding student there until he graduated in 1946. It was in a classroom that he was first inspired by the world of literature and began to write his own works. The building is still an operating school with over 1,600 students, but it’s also a cultural center and museum to Gabo that is free to enter. The guide speaks both English and Spanish. You can walk throughout the school and see event spaces, the dormitory where Gabo slept, and even a fun statue of him sitting at a desk.