Four unique beaches to explore in Colombia

Pilón de Azúcar – La Guajira

La Guajira Peninsula in northern Colombia is one of the most remote regions in the country and fans of untamed wilderness, quietness and solitude will find serenity at a beach, called Pilón de Azúcar. Translated as ‘Sugar Pylon’, the beach is located an hour’s walk from the small fishing village of Cabo de la Vela. Surrounded by cacti growing in dust and dryness, this beach offers visitors the chance to experience nature at its most untamed. The soft orange sand and shimmering turquoise waters of the Caribbean, both embraced by green limestone rocks and sand dunes are visually stunning. Climb to the tops of the hill for sweeping views of the cove below and the hot desert terrain that extends all the way to Punta Gallinas, the northernmost tip of South America.