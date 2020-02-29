An early rise to the crowing of roosters and our bus departs to Sáchica where we are welcomed by Amanda Vaca of La Pompasola farm. In the sun-baked landscape of La Candelaria desert, Doña Amanda serves us a platter of the region’s corn delicacy – arepa de chócolo – after transporting us deep into Muisca culture by sharing an earthenware bowl of flame-broiled chicha. As the ancestral drink of Boyacá’s pre-Hispanic peoples, this maize-based brew has not evolved much over centuries, an acquired taste for many that is somewhat refreshing in this rustic homestead. After strolling the grounds, or kicking back in a hammock under the shade of a wild pomegranate tree, our next stop is the ancient Muisca Solar Observatory – popularly known as El Infiernito (Little Hell), a term some consider demeaning given the Chibcha astronomic legacy.

As an infernal heat consumes the final hours of the morning, guide Ángela Sanabria explains the significance of a sacred site where dozens of stone carved phalluses still stand aligned with the Earth’s solstices, while others are strewn or buried in the ground. The tour lasts an hour with insightful explanations of Muisca cosmology, the importance of the equinox for harvesting, and fertility rites that were ideologically exterminated by the conquistadores. Downing crates of bottled water to hydrate and adding extra layers of sunblock to protect against the high altitude rays, the tour once more gains momentum with a 30-minute trip road to one of the most secluded valleys of the Ricaurte Province, Valle Escondido.

Graced by a gentle breeze and cold stream, the fluorescent green valley of Escondido is the stunning location for an ancient mill protected by bearded willow trees. The estate El Molino de la Primavera was one of dozens of mills scattered across this territory that ground wheat for the new Republic, and visitors can now stroll the grounds and explore the 18th-century millstone, part of a small collection of museum artifacts.

With their slogan “Let’s eat history,” Territorios Creativos offers visitors an immersion in community-inspired tourism. As we leave one valley, swerving gullies and crater-sized potholes, we reach our final destination to enjoy a traditional pastime known as piquete boyacence. Our picnic lunch of yucca, potatoes and boiled hen is accompanied by a musical interlude by the Carrangueros who performed for us on the streets of Villa de Leyva the night before. And for dessert, a handful of besos de novia, a dry sugar-coated spongecake, individually wrapped with different color papers, typical of a region that takes pride in its sweets and lyrical innuendos.