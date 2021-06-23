Caño Cristales, known also as the River of Seven Colors, has reopened to visitors after 18 months of closure. The destination was closed by environmental authorities back in December 2019, in order to protect the streams and natural pools of this fragile ecosystem as water levels dropped with the start of the dry season. Three months later, the closure was extended indefinitely with the declaration of the coronavirus health emergency.

The River of Seven Colors flows through 80 km of narrow gorges and polished Guiana Shield rock formations where visitors can marvel at how an endemic plankton, the Macarenia clavigera turns algae into brilliant hues. Located in the department of Meta, and estuary born in the Natural Park PNN Serranía de la Macarena, Caño Cristales is best viewed between July and November when water levels are high enough to cover the algae.

The reopening also includes 10 ecotourism trails that lead from the River of Seven Colors to the smaller, yet equally beautiful Cristalitos and lookout point Mirador. The trails are popular with birders and photographers and operate from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm. Tourists interested in visiting the region of La Macarena should contact one of the operating agencies authorized by the National Parks entity Parques Nacionales and regional conservation authority Cormacarena. For more information write to: reservas.macarena@parquesnacionales.gov.co or reservas@cormacarena.gov.co.

The entry of single-use plastics, such as bags, bottles, straws, containers, plates and cutlery is totally prohibited, as well as tanning sunscreen lotions in the naturally carved bathing pools.