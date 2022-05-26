How Left and Right exaggerate foreign support for Colombia’s armed groups

Ending five decades of internal conflict – and one that killed more than 260,000 civilians and forcibly displaced millions – the 2016 peace agreement signed between the Colombian Government and Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrilla, has yet to fully bear out its promises.

Even though the Final Accord, and ensuing post-conflict, has delivered some measure of progress for peace, democracy, and economic prosperity in Colombia, tensions between the extreme right and extreme left have rebooted.

While many parts of the Colombian electorate remain skeptical of a process that spans two presidential administrations (Juan Manuel Santos and Iván Duque), the polarized nature of this year’s presidential election remains a distraction from another war being waged by FARC dissidents, ELN guerrilla and paramilitary groups, including Clan del Golfo, with historic ties to the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC).

According to the Washington Office on Latin America, an estimated 5,000 guerrillas continue to fight with FARC dissident groups and ELN, while paramilitary groups are also exercising greater territorial control over regions of the country where drug-trafficking offers a more lucrative path to economic solvency than legal alternatives. Many former combatants – regardless of the ideological framework of their organizations – who attempted to reintegrate into Colombian society, were not provided adequate support by the state, giving them little choice but to pursue a violent path to political expediency.

As millions of Colombians continue to scrape by the poverty line, and situation worsened with the COVID-19 pandemic, recruitment by criminal groups continues to be a means by which vulnerable populations are enticed with political, economic, and social power not afforded to them by the state. The resurgence of illegal armed groups also reflects a societal disconnect with the peace process. Rather than reinvigorating the 2016 peace deal, the government of President Iván Duque has struggled to keep it alive, due to political gridlock and polarization, with no improvement nor replacement in sight.

One of the main strategies of the Colombian government has been to delegitimize the reach and impact of these violent groups. A claim repeated by the government has been that international actors have financed far-left groups and drug cartels, including FARC and ELN. In 2021, as anti-government protests raged through the country – with the southwest city of Cali a violent flashpoint – the Duque administration asserted that the protests were illegitimate, and attempt by foreign actors to “bleed Colombia”.

Similarly, FARC and ELN, claim that right-wing paramilitaries are themselves funded by international actors, namely the United States and European allies, a vestige of Cold War-era concerns over U.S overreach in Latin America.

Is there truth to this? Historically, yes.

During the Cold War, Authoritarian-Communist and Liberal-Capitalist nations manifested their ideological struggle through a variety of proxy conflicts, including Colombia. On the left, guerrillas received backing from Cuba and the Soviet Union. The two countries provided weapons and financing to FARC, as well as ELN in a more minor capacity. Other Latin American guerrillas like the Sandinistas in Nicaragua, Shining Path in Peru, Tupamaros in Uruguay, and Montoneros in Argentina also backed the communist M-19 rebels in Colombia.

Rhetorical and symbolic support was also provided by Socialist Arab Nationalists, including those in the Ba’ath Movement in Syria, Iraq, Palestine, and Egypt, active in South America during the Cold War.

Later on, other states were added to this list, including Venezuela and Nicaragua, as they established outward-looking, socialist regimes like those of Hugo Chávez and Daniel Ortega. Surprisingly, U.S and Western support to the paramilitaries in Colombia was not as overt as in some other cases throughout Latin America. In 1962, as the guerrillas and drug-trafficking organizations were gaining momentum in the country, the U.S government, particularly the Intelligence Community (IC), recommended that civil society groups be created by Colombian volunteers to counter the reach of insurgents, with an emphasis on combatting leftist influence and ideology in Colombia.

The counterinsurgency plan designed by the U.S., and adopted by the Colombian military was called “Plan Lazo”. General William Yarborough, in a report to the Joint Chiefs, proposed that “a concerted country team effort should be made now to select civilian and military personnel for clandestine training in resistance operations in case they are needed later.”

Techniques proposed by General Yarborough included “paramilitary, sabotage and/or terrorist activities against known communist proponents”. General Yarborough also stated, in no uncertain terms, that “it should be backed by the United States.”

This grew the number of paramilitary groups that popped up periodically throughout Colombia, all directed against left-wing guerrillas and terror cells financed by Pablo Escobar’s Medellín Cartel. These included Muerte a Secuestradores, Los Pepes, and, numerous Autodefensas – self-defence groups. Ironically, however, right-wing paramilitaries like the Clan del Golfo now control the largest share of cocaine production in Colombia.

What remains unclear is the extent of foreign support to criminal organizations, despite the Colombian government’s repeated claims that FARC dissidents and ELN are being funded and armed by left-wing regimes throughout the hemisphere. Foreign arms sales to Colombia, especially from Russia and China, have radically increased in recent years. They have both supported the guerrillas’ operations in the country in the past, particularly those of FARC. Cuba and Venezuela have also played important roles in providing backing and asylum to ELN commanders and FARC since the 2000s.

Yet, there has been little unclassified or declassified evidence to suggest that foreign connections to the guerrillas are as extensive as they once were, or as the Duque government portrays.

On the opposite end of the ideological spectrum, the guerrillas’ claims that the United States and the West continue to arm and finance the paramilitaries can seldom be corroborated by evidence. While it is certainly true that the United States played a significant role in backing right-wing groups and regimes during the Cold War, this support has largely diminished, and has been converted in direct, overt, and transparent military, democracy, and humanitarian assistance to Colombia.

If the guerrillas were making claims about U.S military support for Colombian’s state security forces, they would be correct, but that is not their claim. Instead, Cold-War propaganda has caused a form of paranoia that has prevailed to this day, despite little evidence to back these fears.

These fears are used as tools for cheap political points by either side, looking to delegitimize their opponents and any criticism they put forward. In the Colombian government’s case, there can be no anti-government protests, they are merely paid foreign actors or useful idiots. As for the guerrillas and paramilitaries, disagreeing with their terrorist tactics must mean that you are a foreign spy, or, at the very least, parroting government propaganda.

All evidence points to direct U.S support for the paramilitaries stopping in the 1990s and early 2000s. Therefore, while foreign backing of guerrillas and paramilitaries in Colombia continues, it is not as strong as it once was, though the left-wing guerrillas seem to be receiving the most foreign support, coming from Cuba, Venezuela, Russia, and China.

Joseph Bouchard is a Canadian political analyst specializing in American affairs.