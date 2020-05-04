COVID-19 cases in Colombia near 8,000 as recovered cases “accelerating” says Govt

On Monday, the official COVID-19 tally added 305 cases raising the national total to 7,973 and a week before the National Health Emergency is either lifted or extended as of May 11.

The daily number of coronavirus infections in Colombia continues to fluctuate from highs of 499 and 383 on April 1 and 3 respectively, to lower rates in the range between 100 and 200 for almost all of April. The death toll from the virus has also maintained a tragic course, claiming 358 lives since the outbreak on March 6, including 18 additional fatalities on Monday according to the Ministry of Health.

The most recent bulletin by the National Institute of Health (INS) claims 1,807 patients have recovered from the disease and which according to President Iván Duque, in his evening address to the nation, shows “rapid acceleration” and added that of 4,228 tests processed 305 positives reveal an infection rate of 0.7% – below the 10% set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The fatalities on Monday from COVID-19 were across the country, with four victims in Cartagena (Bolívar), three in Leticia (Amazonas), three in Bogotá, two in Cali and others in Soledad (Atlántico), Tumaco (Nariño), Valledupar (César), Buenaventura (Valle), Unión (Chocó) and Manizales (Caldas).

Cases of infection rose in Bogotá by 126 putting the new total for the capital at 3,084. The department of Amazonas reported the second-highest number of cases in the country with 47, followed by Valle del Cauca (37) and Atlántico (27).

President Iván Duque did not reveal any details as to the measures that will be implemented after May 11 with the National Health Emergency. The President sent his condolences to the families of the victims of COVID-19, and reiterated the necessity to get the economy working again “responsibly” adopting strict social distancing in public transportation and biosecurity protocols for all sectors.