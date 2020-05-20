As Bogotá streets begin to sound and look like “normal” with the easing of lockdown and traffic slowly building-up at interesections that were deserted for almost two months, the “normal” we have grown accostumed to remains a distant prospect given that the majority of the capital’s 10 million inhabitants are respecting a nationwide quarantine that despite greater freedom of movement, will remain in effect until May 31 and possibly longer.

On Tuesday, during this evening address to the nation, President Iván Duque, opened the door to post-quarantine by announcing that as of June 1, more economic sectors can restart and that the success of this “flexibilization” will depend on “collective intelligence and discipline.”

The establishments that will be allowed to operate are shopping malls, public libraries and museums at a maximum capacity of 30%. And after two months shuttered up, hairdressers will be able to clip away the “quarantine look.”

You will also be able to make a doctor’s appointment and see your dentist. Domestic helpers will also be able to take up duties and a measure by the government to alleviate some of the financial hardship for one informal group of workers.

Research laboratories at Universities can resume their investigations.

Restaurants will remain closed, but can offer home delivery.

Universities, schools and kindergardens will remain closed until the end of July, but education should continue online during the next several months.

All national and international flights remain suspended until June 30. This date could extended as the National Health Emergency lasts until August 31.

Accompanied by Minister of Health Fernando Ruíz and Gina Tambini, representative for Colombia of the PanAmerican Health Organization and World Health Organization, President Duque justified the fourth extension of quarantine based on advice by the scientific community, among them, Joshua Sharfstein of Johns Hopkins University.

Dr.Sharfstein also addressed Colombians in a videoconference, highlighting the difficulty of quarantines around the world to save lives. “Reopening too soon or too many places can lead to a catastrophe,” remarked the infectious disease expert. “I appreciate the careful and thorough focus Colombia is taking,” he said, on the same day, that the country was accepted to the Executive Committee of the World Health Organization.

With 73 clusters of COVID-19 in the country and confirmed total cases at 17,687, Colombia’s cautious approach ranks the country among the lowest with coronavirus in the hemisphere, with Brazil reporting 270,000, followed by Peru with 110,000, Mexico with 54,000 and Chile with 53,000. Ecuador, one of the most impacted nations with COVID-19 mortality has close to 35,000 as of Wednesday.

Colombia’s death toll stands at 630, including 17 fatalities since Tuesday. Deaths were registered in Bogotá, Cartagena, Leticia, Girardot, Cali and Buenaventura.