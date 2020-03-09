Colombia’s Ministry of Health confirmed Monday two more cases of novel coronavirus in the country after a first case was announced by health officials on Friday, bringing the total persons infected with COVID-19 to 3.

The two cases of the disease are a 34-year-old Colombian resident of Buga, Valle del Cauca, and 50-year-old woman in Medellín, Antioquia. Both patients had returned from visiting Spain and presented symptoms of the virus.

On Friday, the country’s Minister of Health, Dr.Fernando Ruíz, confirmed that a 19-year-old Colombian had returned from Milan, Italy, and after showing signs of the virus sought medical help at the Santa Fe hospital in Bogotá. The student entered Colombia on February 26 on an Air France flight from Paris without showing symptoms.

On Sunday evening, President Iván Duque delivered a televised address to the nation, calling for unity and calm. “This is a time to be united, not to let fear and misinformation stop our daily lives, to show, as we have done so many times, that we are a resilient country and that it moves with confidence towards the future,” he said.

President Duque emphasized that the country has “great experience in handling these types of epidemics […] recognized by the World Health Organization and other international organizations.