The Mayor of North Miami Beach, Anthony DeFillipo, is welcoming international tourists to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in his city without risking having their visas revoked by immigration authorities.

Mayor DeFillipo stated that he contacted the consulates of Honduras, Peru and Colombia to notify their citizens. “Here, they will have their injection from Pfizer and no one will take away their visas” he stated, highlighting also, that in his city Pfizer vaccines are being administered for free. “This is what we have been doing and we have had thousands and thousands of people come to our door,” he said in a Facebook interview with Colombia’s former Mayor of Rionegro Andrés Julián, and journalist Lina Cuartas. “Tourists only need their passport, hotel address or consulate certificate to get vaccinated,” emphasized DeFillipo.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that as of April 5 all persons age 18 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines. The state’s guidelines, however, do not apply for non-U.S residents. Many Latin Americans facing delays in vaccine coverage have found that a “no questions asked” policy, adopted by other mayors of large U.S cities including New York, send an encouraging message to fellow nationals that inoculation is a necessity given recent case surges across Central and South America. The United States is administering doses from manufacturers Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

International travelers planning on heading stateside to be vaccinated must wait at least 21 days to complete the process of getting their two doses from Pfizer or Moderna.

On Monday, Colombia’s Minister of Health Fernando Ruíz confirmed that one million additional Sinovac vaccines have left China and will arrive in Bogotá on Tuesday, to complete the 800,000 second doses for persons aged 65 or over. The country has administered 4.5 million coronavirus vaccines and has 1.4 million stockpiled for second doses. After more than a week in which Colombia was averaging above 17,000 per day cases in infections, Monday showed an encouraging deceleration with 12,839. The death toll sadly claimed an additional 448 lives raising the national total to 71,799.