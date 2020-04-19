Like the many millions around the world under lockdown, on Saturday, Colombians joined the global audience of One World: Together At Home with a slate of international recording artists performing from their living rooms – and garden as was the case of Sir Elton John – organized by Lady Gaga and World Health Organization (WHO). The initiative by Global Citizen to stream a concert that included four of Colombia’s most admired singer-songwriters – Juanes, Maluma, Yatra and J Balvin – drove home, literally, the unwavering spirit of dedication and bravery of healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

With just over a week to go before obligatory preventive isolation is eased starting April 28 to jump-start some of the hardest-hit sectors of the economy since the quarantine was enacted on March 20, coronavirus cases in Colombia continue to rise with 182 new cases on Saturday, putting the national total at 3621.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed 13 additional deaths from COVID-19 during the last 24-hours also raising the toll to 166. Despite the majority of fatalities reported in cities other than Bogotá on Saturday, the Colombian capital continues to count the largest number of cases with 1481 or 40% of the national total. Cali, capital of the department of Valle del Cauca, has 624 cases and Antioquia 334.

Following the example set by the Mayoralty of Medellín on Easter Sunday with fund-raising to help the most vulnerable affected by the quarantine, on Sunday, April 19, Bogotá is hosting its own Donatón for donations from the private sector and citizens who want to help with food packages for an additional 150,000 families in need.

As part of the district’s Bogotá Solidaria En Casa campaign, the donatón is being broadcast live on the city’s official television channel, Canal Capital, as well as the official Facebook page of the Alcaldía de Bogotá.

If interested in participating visit the official webpage: www.bogotasolidariaencasa.gov.co

Donations will be received with Visa, American Express, Mastercard and the online payment system PSE. All donations will be channeled through the District Risk Management Institute (Idiger) and will reach two authorized accounts: Bancolombia (Current Account #03109542590) and Davivienda (Savings Account #006400723182).

You can request a donation certificate by writing to: gestioncontable@idiger.gov.co

As Colombia listened to a poignant rendition of Maluma’s Carnaval, it’s time on Sunday to reach for one’s wallet and join a global chorus of generosity and solidarity.