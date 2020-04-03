COVID-19 cases in Colombia at 1267, Bogotá sees slight lowering of infection

The daily bulletin by Colombia’s Ministry of Health on the spread of COVID-19 in the country puts the country’s total cases for Friday at 1267, up 106 from Thursday’s official numbers.

The National Institute of Health, the entity in charge of gathering the data, confirmed 45 new cases in Bogotá, 19 in Antioquia, 15 in the department Valle del Cauca, and 11 in Barranquilla. Cartagena, in the department of Bolívar reported 3 patients of the disease.

On Thursday, the national total stood at 1161, with 70 cases in Bogotá.

The death toll in the country climbed to 25 on Friday from 19.

The victims of the COVID-19 are a 25-year old man in Barranquilla, a 72-year old man in Bogotá, a 48-year old woman in Bogotá, a 67-year old man in Bogotá, a 71-year old woman in Bogotá and 26-year old man in Bogotá. Five of the six patients had previous medical conditions.