COVID-19 cases in Colombia at 1065, death toll rises to 17

The National Institute of Health (INS) confirmed in its first bulletin for the month of April that 159 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to health authorities, putting the nation’s total at 1065.

The INS also confirmed the death of a 19-year old woman in Cali from the respiratory disease, putting the death toll at 17.

Bogotá saw the largest increase in new daily cases of coronavirus with 82 infected persons putting the total in the capital at 472. An increase in new cases were also confirmed in the departments of Valle del Cauca 32, Quindío 7, Antioquia 6, Huila 6, Tolima 5, Cesar 5, Cundinamarca 4, Cauca 4, Magdalena 2, Nariño 2, San Andrés 1, Santander 1, Meta 1 and Casanare 1.

With the largest daily increase for the Colombian capital since the first case of COVID-19 on March 6, Mayor Claudia López stated on Twitter that the cases that tested positive during the last 24-hours got infected weeks ago before the nationwide quarantine was enforced. The Mayor argues that for the quarantine to be lifted on April 13, the city requires 2,000 ICUs, 2,000 beds for low-risk patients and 225,000 coronavirus testing kits.