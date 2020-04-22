Coronavirus in Colombia claims its youngest victim as cases reach 4356

Colombia’s dizzying and worrisome daily cases of COVID-19 has claimed the life of the country’s youngest victim: a one month and seven days old baby in a hospital in the department of Cundinamarca and who suffered medical complications since birth. With 10 additional deaths in the country on Wednesday, putting the national toll at 206, the Ministry of Health also confirmed 207 new cases putting the new total of infected at 4356. According to the Ministry of Health bulletin, 3051 COVID-19 test were processed at medical laboratories.

With Bogotá Mayor Claudia López on a collision course with Colombian President Iván Duque over national government’s decision to let construction workers and the manufacturing labor force resume work next week in a move to jump-start two critical sectors of the economy and which López staunchly opposes, after a slight decrease in detected cases of coronavirus in the last 48-hours, Wednesday’s COVID-19 tally shows no sign that community spread in the capital has slowed. Bogotá currently has 1836 patients being treated at home and in hospitals.

Data from the National Institute of Health (INS) reports that across the country 104 persons are in intensive care, more than 400 hospitalized with less critical symptoms and 870 recovered.

For the first time since the outbreak on March 6, the department of Meta reported more daily cases of coronavirus (40) than Valle del Cauca (27). Antioquia reported also 27 new cases putting its total at 393.