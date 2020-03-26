New coronavirus cases in Colombia raised the national total on Thursday to 491, with the Ministry of Health confirming in Bogotá 187 persons infected, followed by Valle del Cauca with 73, Antioquia with 59, Bolívar with 26 and Cundinamarca 21.

Ten of the new case were imported from overseas claims the daily report from the Ministry of Health.

Two more deaths from COVID-19 were also reported in Bogotá, after a first death from coronavirus was confirmed on Wednesday. The most recent victims are an 84-year old man and 59-year old woman.

Six individuals have died since the first case of coronavirus infection was confirmed on March 5 after a Colombian student returned to the country from Milan, Italy.

Eight patients in Colombia have recovered from the contagious disease.

The 21 new cases of COVID-19 comes as Colombia enters its second day of a nationwide quarantine, and the number of infections worldwide according to John Hopkins University topped 500,000 with 23,500 deaths.