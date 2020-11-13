Colombia sweeps World Tourism Awards as beach, food and LGBT destination

Colombia clinched plenty of awards in the South America category of the 2020 World Travel Awards. Among the destinations recognized for excellence in the 27th edition are Bogotá, San Andrés, Medellín, Barranquilla, Cali and Cartagena.

In categories that cover every aspect of the tourism and travel industry, WTA awarded San Andrés island South America’s Leading Beach Destination and Bogotá Leading Business Travel Destination.

Bogotá’s El Dorado was also the recipient of South America’s Leading Airport award. And when it comes to escaping for a weekend, Medellín took top honors as the City Break destination and nominated alongside top-tier Latin American capitals. Cali, capital of Valle del Cauca, beat out Santiago, Guayaquil and Montevideo as the Leading Emerging Tourism destination.

The cosmopolitan coastal metropolis Barranquilla, home to its world-famous UNESCO-listed Carnaval, was named Leading Cultural City and Cartagena Leading Honeymoon Destination. Colombia also stacked up two additional awards in the LGBT and culinary listings.