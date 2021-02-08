An estimated 800,000 Venezuelan migrants and refugees residing in Colombia will be offered protective status in the country for 10-years as part of a regularization program announced Monday between the government of President Iván Duque and the United Nation’s High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

The decree aims to formalize employment conditions for undocumented laborers or those working illegally in the country, and facilitates Resident Visa applications by the state’s immigration entity Migración Colombia.

The Temporary Protection Statute for Venezuelan migrants (ETPV) also looks to become a reference for other South American nations in legalizing the conditions of some 5 million, according to the United Nations. “We hope other countries will follow our example,” remarked President Duque, accompanied by representatives of the diplomatic corps. “This step allows us to have clarity with the international community, and to call upon the international community.” High Commissioner Grandi added that the government’s “humanitarian gesture” is the most important on the continent since the 1984 Cartagena Declaration on Refugees. “This initiative is an extraordinary display of humanity, commitment to human rights and pragmatism,” highlighted Grandi.

The ETPV applies to all Venezuelans who arrived in Colombia before January 2021. According to Migración Colombia, an estimated 1.7 million Venezuelans currently reside in the country, almost one million without defined immigration status.