The Colombian Government launched Friday its much anticipated MiVacuna App in order for citizens to track their vaccine dates based on data compiled from the health promotion entities EPS and IPS. The launch of MiVacuna didn’t go as smoothly as the Ministry of Health has planned given that the App crashed early morning with the high volume of searches.

The App comes two weeks before the start of the national vaccination campaign. The majority of users on Friday based their searches on seeing if family members above the age of 80 (born before February 03, 1941) were registered in the Ministry of Health’s Phase One database and therefore “prioritized” to receive the first batch of doses from Pfizer/BioNTech.

Those eligible for vaccination won’t be able to pick-and-choose between a jab of Pfizer, Moderna, Jannsen, AstraZeneca, Sinovac or Sputnik V.

The App also provides information on where vaccinations will take place. Users must fill-out a Consent Form in order to be inoculated and must also be affiliated with a health promotion entity. To find out one’s status, or if one’s name appears in the database, users can also access information on the government’s official MiVacuna website, although don’t expect to see your cédula number there too soon if under the age of 80, as the App and site require permanent updating. https://mivacuna.sispro.gov.co/MiVacuna/

For those who do not have access to the internet, persons can also dial 192 to obtain an appointment or directly by contacting the EPS.

The first vaccines will arrive this weekend in Colombia confirmed Julio Aldana, director of the National Institute for Food and Drug Surveillance (Invima). The government’s goal is to vaccinate 35.2 million people this year or equivalent to 70% of the population. The government has secured 61.5 million vaccines from various laboratories, including 20 million through the WHO’s Covax program.

On Friday, Colombia registered 7,248 new cases of coronavirus, the lowest per-day increase since September 12, 2020. The national total stands at 2,142.660. The country, as of Friday, has 70,172 “active cases.” The death toll from the pandemic has surpassed 55,000.