On the day the global death toll of COVID-19 passed 100,000 and more than 1.6 million infected, in Colombia, the number of fatalities increased by 11 putting the national total at 80. The deaths of hospitalized patients are in Bogotá, Cali, Villavicencio, Pereira and Santa Marta. All victims, aged 50 to 80 had pre-existing medical conditions, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, lung cancer, strokes and obesity.

In the Friday bulletin by the Ministry of Health, 2,433 tests were performed on individuals with symptoms, confirming 250 infections to put the national total at 2,473.

Bogotá saw an additional 92 cases after a slight downturn on Thursday of 38 putting the new total of infected at 1,121.

After Bogotá, Cali saw the most new cases (71), followed by Cartagena (21), Cundinamarca (11), Santa Marta (10), Antioquia (7) and both Barranquilla and Tolima with 5.

The number of patients who have recovered from coronavirus increased from 174 to 197.

As Colombians hunkered down on Friday in obligatory isolation, many watching the religious services of Good Friday broadcast live from the Vatican, during the early hours of the morning, the National Police’s Anti-Riot Squad – ESMAD – took to hosing-down the streets and warehouses of the city’s largest food depot, Corabastos. The operation involved two of the city’s anti-riot trucks, one of which was inaugurated with the public health procedure. Corabastos closed Thursday evening and will reopen on Saturday. The district’s sanitation authorities have stated that the cleaning of Corabastos does not interrupt the supply chain, nor pose risks to the foods received from across the country that distributed to supermarkets in the city.