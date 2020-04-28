According to Tuesday’s coronavirus bulletin by the Ministry of Health of 4186 tests processed on persons with reported symptoms of COVID0-19, 352 tested positive raising the national count of the disease during the last 24 hours to 5949.

For the first time since the outbreak on March 6, more cases of coronavirus were confirmed outside Bogotá which showed an important lowering of cases to 65 compared to 107 on Monday and 94 on Sunday. The department of Meta had the highest day-on-day increase with 107 cases, many alleged to be traced to infected prisoners at Villavicencio’s INPEC penitentiary.

The Ministry of Health also announced 16 additional deaths across the country, raising the toll to 269. Deaths were confirmed in Tuluá, Santa Marta, Cali, Aguachica, Cartagena, Ciénaga, Soacha, Tuquerres, Soledad and Bogotá. The majority of victims had pre-existing medical conditions ranging from diabetes to HIV, lupus, kidney failure and smoking.

The number of persons who have recovered from COVID-19 is 1268. On Tuesday, 3739 patients were treated for the disease at home, 278 in hospital and 117 in intensive care.

The lowering of cases in Bogotá comes as the city begins to allow workers in two key sectors of the economy – manufacturing and construction – to resume work with other measures introduced such outdoor exercise regardless of gender from 6:00 am 10:00 am within a 1 km radius of the one’s residence. The city also expanded 40 km of designated bike lanes to an existing 550 km grid.

Bogotá’s mass transportation system TransMilenio saw an increase in commuter load to 32% when easing for authorized workers went into effect on Monday and 34 days into the nationwide lockdown that could be lifted or extended on May 11. According to the district’s Mobility Secretariat, 377,000 passengers moved through the TransMilenio system exercising social distancing and wearing obligatory face masks. Construction and manufacturing resumed in 19 departments of the country yet Bogotá faced delays in processing requests from companies given strict bio-security protocols.