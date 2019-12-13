You suspect Christmas is near when jingles fill supermarket aisles and hampers wrapped in red ribbons line the shelves. But, you really know it’s Christmas when the Mayoralty of Bogotá lights up the largest tree in the city accompanied by a dazzling fireworks display.

The honor of hosting the tallest tree in Bogotá this year goes to Tunal Park in the south of the city from where it rises 56 meters high and is decorated with more than 100,000 lights. This tree joins other electrifying installations in over 150 kilometers of public parks and roads, and if you’ve experienced Navidad in the capital before, you’ll be familiar with the under-the-stars concerts, the novenas singing in shopping malls, and night bicycle ride.

Bulbs and Bikes

With 1.5 light bulbs for each inhabitant of Bogotá’s nine million souls, the Alumbrado across the capital kicks-off on December 7 for Noche de las Velitas (Night of Candles), a seasonal tradition in which multi-colored candles are lit on the eve of the Immaculate Conception marking the start of festivities. On that night, the Mayoralty has planned an event in the city’s largest park Simón Bolívar, starting at 6:00 pm with a stand-up comedy by Andrés López, followed by a pyrotechnic spectacle.

Bogotanos love two-wheels and bike culture is ensconced in the city’s recreation culture. One of the favorite pastimes for more than one million residents who, every Sunday, take to the 500 kilometers of the Ciclovías’ designated bike lanes is to spin their wheels at night with the seasonal Night Bike Ride that takes place December 12 starting 6:00 pm. The Ciclovía Nocturna is a great way to engage with others, take in the lights and enjoy snacks along the way.

On December 14, the stars will come out even brighter that night when the Bogotá Planetarium celebrates its 50-year anniversary. As part of the 2019 holiday agenda, the Planetarium will put on three rock laser shows under its emblematic dome, and pay tribute, in its Science Theatre, to the life and discoveries of the world’s most famous mathematician: Albert Einstein. Also taking place at the Planetarium from December 11 to 14 is the third edition of the Full Dome Festival where experimental filmmakers, who shoot in full-dome format, will present their most innovative projects. Attendees can participate in live presentations by Argentine artists Silvia Rivas and Aldo Benítez or sit in on conferences by Roger Malina (USA) and Clemencia Echeverri (Colombia), among others. The movies of Japan’s Ryoichi Kurokawa will also be screened at the Maloka interactive museum, and prior registration is necessary to attend.