In a much anticipated announcement, Colombian flagship Avianca has confirmed that it will launch its new direct service between Bogotá and Toronto, Canada, on December 17.

The three-day a week flight will be operated by an A-320 aircraft, with a 150 passenger capacity. AV 204 will depart El Dorado international Airport at 15:20 on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, arriving at Lester B. Pearson (Terminal 1) at 21:30.

The Bogotá service (AV205) departs Toronto at 22:50 on the same days, but arrives the following morning at 05:00.

The Avianca flight will compete with another Star Alliance member airline, Air Canada, and that operates its direct YYZ – BOG – YYZ service with a Boeing Dreamliner 787.

“With the launch of this new route, we want to connect our travelers in Colombia with Canada directly and nonstop, recognizing the great growth that this country has a tourism, academics and business destination. We continue to add more routes, more destinations and more options to our network with our promise of competitive prices and tailored products,” said Ana María Copete, Colombia Sales Director for Avianca.

Tickets for the new route can now be purchased at Avianca ticket offices, through the airline’s App or website.