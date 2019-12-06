Since the inaugural fair of Expoartesanías back in 1991, Colombia has become synonymous with beautiful handicrafts, all elaborated by skilled artisans working diverse materials from their regions. The majority of the country’s artesanías are made by ancestral methods embodying the artistry and traditions of a specific territory, making each and every item a unique accessory that is not only decorative and practical but embodies the cosmology of communities.

As diverse as the country in which they are made, Colombia’s arts and crafts range from very traditional to contemporary, giving visitors to Expoartesanías the largest selection of handicrafts available in one exhibition space: Corferias. Starting December 4, and open until December 17, the 29th edition of Expoartesanías takes over eight pavilions and showcases the designs of 800 exhibitors. The Kingdom of Morocco is this year’s Guest of Honor.

While most visitors head to Expoartesanías as part of their annual pilgrimage to buy Christmas gifts for friends and family, the shopping experience is as much about finding that eye-catching mochila woven by the members of an indigenous community in a remote region of Colombia as it is a chance to engage in conversation with the very people who take pride in their traditions.

Making connections between the objects on display and greater social and economic contexts has positioned Expoartesanías among the most culturally relevant arts and crafts fairs in Latin America. Because one thing is to buy a hammock in a souvenir shop and another altogether is to buy it from the very artisans from a specific town or communities whose livelihoods depend on weaving, hat making and pottery, to name a few.

Every year before the doors swing open with Expoartesanías, we like to give readers a sampling of the most emblematic and new in handicrafts, not only as holiday gifts, but personal items to wear or decorate your home.

When it comes to owning a Colombian accessory, the mochila ranks high among the “must-haves,” especially those woven in lambswool by the members of the Arhuaco and Kogi peoples in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta. But because they tend to be heavier and great for cold climates, check out the mochilas of the Kankuamo, also inhabitants of the Sierra Nevada, and a tradition of weaving mochilas from cactus fibers, which make them ideal for taking to the beach or pool.