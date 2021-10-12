Imagine a giant hernia tucked beneath the Earth’s surface that pushes tectonic plates downwards as pressure builds before a powerful earthquake. By pushing the plates towards a liquid core, this hernia, or “tear,” as experts call this geological curiosity, acts as a seismic cushion.

On Monday, October 11, 12 seismic bursts were recorded in the Chicamocha Canyon, all spaced within 100 km of Mesa de los Santos. Just before midnight, a strong 4.9- magnitude quake shook the department of Santander and its capital Bucaramanga. The quake, with epicenter near Jericó, Santander, was also felt across the Magdalena valley in Medellín, Pereira and Ibagué. In Bogotá, the quake rattled furniture and startled residents.

Colombia is a fractured nation. River valleys break through canyons, Andean mountain ranges rise from tropical basins, and snowcapped volcanoes loom over small cities. Powerful tectonic movements are continually pushing and shoving the topography.

For geologist Carlos Alberto Vargas of the Universidad Nacional, the mineral fissure that slices across the Magdalena River valley won’t spare Colombia from devastating earthquakes – or a “Big One” as predicted for more than a century – but it does help defuse pent-up energies of colliding subducting plates. Vargas’ findings were published by the Seismological Society of America (BSSA) under the title ‘Caldas Tear resolves puzzling seismic activity beneath Colombia’.

According to this researcher, the fissure cuts East – West across the central regions of the country, absorbing pressure from three continental plates – Panama, Nazca, Caribbean – each nudging their way toward the other’s millennial territory. The existence of the Caldas Tear holds a deeper secret, believes Vargas, that reduces the “seismic impact on Bogotá.”