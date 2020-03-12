This is a story of two Júpiters, both heavingly bodies of sorts, one a non-human and the other a non-human species.

Both made headlines last month in Colombia given the humanitarian subject matter of the news, beginning with “Júpiter,” a Boeing-767 aircraft that traversed the world to repatriate 15 nationals and foreigners from Wuhan, China, epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

Having departed Bogotá at 3:00 am Saturday, February 22, “Júpiter” headed north to Anchorage, Alaska, with a refueling stop at Scott AFP in Illinois. Commandeering the rescue operation with a cargo of medical supplies and cabin re-equipped with flatbeds was Coronel Eduardo Restrepo, accompanied by three other Air Force pilots. From a remote airfield facing the Baring Sea, the plane then departed on a 9-hour flight across the Pacific Ocean to Seoul, South Korea, where on arrival, the first images of the Colombian team surfaced on social media, holding a large tricolor in the main airport terminal.

Anticipation mounted in Colombia as the crew clearly were on the verge of reaching Wuhan, a city restricted to commercial air traffic and under civilian quarantine. Then, the waiting began with the start of a new week and no sign of passengers. As the saying goes: “No news is good news.” The Colombian Government did state previous to departure that “Júpiter” was authorized by China to land in Wuhan, sometime between Wednesday or Thursday, but with precise instructions that during the four-hour stop, the pilots were not allowed to disembark. Airplane tracking went blank and “Júpiter” vanished from the radar.

With no updates on Operación Wuhan seeping through the media grapevine, the possibility that there could be a diplomatic obstacle in the repatriation process began sinking in, and journalists hounded colleagues: “Where is Júpiter?”

Then on Thursday, February 27, a thin yellow line appeared on FlightRadar 24, showing “Júpiter” approaching the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheik. The Colombian wide-bodied troop carrier had completed half of its mission and was on course to Madrid. Several hours later (after passing over Sicily and Sardegna), “Júpiter” landed at Torrejón de Ardoz airfield near the Spanish capital, and one official picture was handed-out to the press, none showing, however, what the plane looked inside, nor the faces of passengers.

As the nation welcomed the safe landing of “Júpiter,” that same Thursday at 10:00 pm, touching down at El Dorado, another Júpiter was about to take to the skies, paws furled around the bars of his metal cage.