Of all the hilltop towns in Colombia, there is one that has preserved the fixtures and architectural splendor of bygone eras: Salamina, Caldas. Architects marvel at the intricate woodwork, terraced balconies and rich color palate in a town declared a National Monument by the Colombian Government in 1982, and is one of the most iconic places of UNESCO’s Coffee Cultural Landscape.

Founded in 1825 by Francisco Velásquez and Fermín López, Salamina is known as the department’s “City of Light,” for the many luminaries born there in the 19th Century. But, if one explores its historic streets, the effect of light on buildings equally warrants this title. While architecture, both new and old, defines skylines, it also has a lasting impact on perceived memory of place, and this is what coauthors Juan Manuel Sarmiento and Omar Darío Cardona of the recently released book, Salamina: Embrujo de la Memoria (Salamina: The spell of Memory) recount in 152 pages with spellbinding photography by Carlos Pineda.

In the words of Pineda, “arriving in Salamina is always a revelation,” as it is set in “a captivating landscape where the forces of life, the mystery of death and the movement of planets inspired its creation.”