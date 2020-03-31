JT: Aerial fumigation is bad business for farmers. The costs of renting a cropduster compounded with expensive chemicals hit the wallet. Then, there are variables, such as constantly changing climatic conditions that disperse these micro-particles in directions that impact other farmers kilometers away from an intended target. I have witnessed bee mortality 10 kilometers from where there was aerial spraying. Many of these chemicals may not produce immediate mortality of species within the radius, but the long-term effects are more often than not, deadly. We witness this across Brazil with transgenic crop harvesting. Transgenic crops become resistant to glyphosate as it kills everything except the soya, corn, and yuca. If we look at the millions of tonnes that are sprayed in Brazil to cultivate 35 million hectares of transgenic soya, we end up consuming more glyphosate and dangerous toxins. TCP: How does aerial spraying impact bee populations? JT: Insects that consume plants sprayed with glyphosate and other chemicals die as a result of intestinal blockage. To put it bluntly: In parts of the world with enough endemic foods to guarantee the survival of species, we are seeing bees die of hunger. If this happens to the intestinal tract of a small insect, what happens to humans? The long-term effects of spraying are directly associated with tumors. There is a lot of highly-qualified research in this area. Cause and effect are never immediate. TCP: Colombia is witnessing land clearance within its National Parks to make way for cattle ranching and illegal activities. How does this impact food security? JT: Traditional methods such as slash-and-burn lead to “geographic isolation” with forests reduced to the equivalent of islands. Animals don’t tend to move from one forest to next and as a result, gene pools become localized with in-breeding. The loss of environmental corridors erodes at the genetic health of species, and long-term exposes them to more disease. This is where bees play an important role. As bees move pollen great distances and generate genetic variability in forests, they improve the health of other endemic species. The government must have policies in place that benefit our genetic corridors. The bee is the ultimate preserver of forests.

TCP: When you refer to distances, how does one record these? JT: There are ways of studying distances bees travel as they return to a hive. In Atacama, Chile, bees have been recorded crossing 8 km of desert. In Colombian forests, the Apis – known also as the Western honey bee – can travel up to 2 km. Many native species tend to travel shorter distances: 500 meters. What we are seeing are bees becoming disoriented with their navigation systems given pollutants and confusing electromagnetic signals. The bee leaves the hive and forgets how to return. These massive bee die-offs are becoming increasingly common. TCP: Are pesticides the leading cause of bee mortality? JT: One of many. Brazil is the world’s biggest consumer of pesticides classed as seriously hazardous to health and the environment, yet they continue to promote this as part of “agro- friendly business practices.” Colombia cannot follow down this road. The collapse in bee populations indicates there is something wrong in the environment, and sadly, becoming more common. TCP: Does moving bees great distances by truck serve a purpose if they remain exposed to similar threats? JT: The answer is one of cost versus effectivity. If bees have to pollinate in orange groves in Florida, then be trucked to Massachusetts for almonds and on to California for avocados, and back again, crossing 8,000 km in one season can cause tremendous stress on bees. The issue also questions the effectiveness in pollinating mono-cultivations, where the bee’s ability to cross-pollinate is limited. Bees need to forage on genetic diversity, so by moving them great distances to feed, we are actually contributing to their ill-health.

TCP: With environmental hazards and climate change all stacked against bees, what is the chance of their survival? JT: Bees out-lived dinosaurs and have survived for 130 million years. Humans are recent newcomers to the planet, around for 200,000 years, and yet we have been destroying bees in the last 200 years. The change must begin in schools of agronomy where students understand the importance of eco-agriculture. In Colombia, most of our farmers are self-taught and lack formal education. Water and soil management is empirical, and what we witness in many rural communities is an improvised approach in the use of hazardous chemicals. Agricultural illiteracy is a major problem, as many farmers believe that applying toxic pesticides improves productivity. I have seen how chemicals are mixed in the same bucket that later is used for lemonade. We cannot poison what we eat. At the National University’s experimental farm Marengo, we have witnessed how seven years after soil was exposed to Fipronil, bees continued to die because the seeds coated with pesticides were never exposed to light and continued to contaminate the soil. TCP: Is the solution a ban on all toxic chemicals? JT: We cannot demonize insecticides. What we need is tougher regulation when it comes to what is being sold, and by whom. Agro-chemicals in the hands of farmers who do not know how to prepare them can be deadly. The agricultural community should all be in this together, working with the Ministry of Agriculture, for more stringent product licensing and controls. We have very powerful evidence to end improvisation. It’s like owning a machete: an essential tool, but in the wrong hands, it can kill a person. TCP: Is biodiversity at odds with the advance of agro-industry?