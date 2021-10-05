Vega String Quartet makes Colombia debut at Teatro Mayor

The Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo receives for the first time on its stage Vega, the string quartet and resident group at the prestigious Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. This quartet has been characterized for cultivating a new generation of chamber music lovers through dynamic performances and innovative community engagement.

The New York Times reviewed the Quartet’s playing as having “a kind of clean intoxication to it, pulling the listener along…the musicians took real risks in their music making.” Vega has became one of the most outstanding quartets in the United States for its bold stylistic interpretations and outreach program for student instrumentalists.

The ensemble consists of David Coucheron and Jessica Shuang Wu on violins, Yinzi Kong on viola and Guang Wang on cello. Violinist Jessica Wu and violist Yinzi Kong studied at the Shanghai Conservatory in the early 1980s, one of China’s oldest institutions.

These four musicians will perform on Thursday, October 7, at 8 p.m., on the main stage of the Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo with a program that includes String Quartet No. 11 in F minor by Ludwig van Beethoven, Five Pieces for String Quartet by Erwin Schulhoff, and String Quartet No. 2 in R major by Aleksandr Porfírievich Borodín.

Vega has won numerous international awards such as the Bordeaux String Quartet Competition, Coleman Chamber Ensemble Competition, Carmel Prize for Chamber Music and National Society of Arts and Letters Competition Award. The musicians have played in prestigious venues in Asia, Europe and North America, including the Amsterdam Concertgebouw, Brahms Saal at the Vienna Musikverein, Danish Conservatory, the Royal Academy in London, Zankel Hall, Carnegie Hall and Duke Hall. They are regularly invited to play at prominent music festivals such as Aspen, Brevard, Highlands-Cashiers, Mostly Mozart, Rockport or SummerFest La Jolla.

Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo

Calle 170 No.67-51.

Tickets available at theatre box office or www.teatromayor.org

Admission price: $40,000 pesos to $120,000 pesos.

