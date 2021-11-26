Symphony orchestras, chamber ensembles, Early Music quartets, vocalists, flamenco, and theatre are some of the highlights for 2022 at Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo with Spain honored as Guest Nation. With special sections dedicated to the Basque territory, and a Window on Norway, 2022 at Teatro Mayor “offers audiences an in-depth look at contemporary creation,” states the theatre’s director Ramiro Osorio.

Among the many confirmed artists included in the line-up is flamenco dancer Eduardo Guerrero with his show Sombra epímera II. The Granada-based choreographer Manuel Liñán, winner of the 2017 National Dance Award, will also take the stage with Viva! an all-male show where dancers defy gender roles in an exuberant vignette of flamenco.

The Early Music category includes Catalan viologist Jordi Savall, co-founder of Le Concert des Nations, one of the most recognized historical performance orchestras in Europe.

In Chamber Music, the theatre welcomes the three musicians of Spain’s award-winning Trío Acento, as well as four-saxophone Sigma Project in the Basque showcase. The extensive representation of Spanish culture and entertainment is sponsored by the country’s Ministry of Culture, Institute of Basque Culture (Etxepare Euskal Institutua), cultural promotions entity AECID, and Spanish Embassy in Colombia.

The 2022 season also focuses on Norway, with the participation of Orkester Nord and Händel’s oratorio “The Triumph of Time and Disappointment.” The Engegard Quartet will perform works by Mozart, Hayden and Schubert.

The international program covers extensive music terrain from Polish tenor Piotr Beczala, Japanese butoh dance company Sankai Juku, Georgian pianist Khatia Buniatishvili and London’s Academy of St. Martin in the Fields. The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields will be conducted by violinist Joshua Bell. Mexican tenor Ramón Vargas, Argentine soprano Verónica Cangemi and Czech mezzo-soprano Magdalena Koená accompany the Venice Baroque Orchestra.

In the Great Concerts section are the Academy, Rotterdam Symphony and Longueuil Symphony Chamber Orchestra (Canada). Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro”, under the musical direction of Austrian maestro Martin Haselböck, and with stage direction by Pedro Salazar, is one of the large operatic productions of 2022.

When it comes to theater, the slate is equally diverse with Argentine author/playwright Camila Sosa Villada, (winner of the Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Award for her novel “Las malas”) presenting her “Carnes Tolendas, scenic portrait of a transvestite.” And among the other large-scale productions is the premiere of Amo y Criado by the 17th Century dramatist Francisco de Rojas Zorrilla, and stalwart of Spanish classical theater. Zorrilla’s betrayal-layered comedy will be directed by Eduardo Vasco, and a co-production between Teatro Mayor, Teatro Libre and Festival del Teatro Classico Alcalá (Spain).

Teatro Mayor’s 2022 program covers festivals (Tango, Fado, Vallenata, Petronio Álvarez, Mono Nuñez to name a few), and their leading exponents. The Family season presents both national and international artists, among them Colombia’s La Gata Cirko, and Spain’s Per Poc Puppet Company with a version of El Gato con Botas (Puss in Boots), joined with the Baroque Ensamble of Bogotá.

Parallel to the live performance, the Teatro Mayor will continue to broadcast its virtual program known as Teatro Digital. The Colombia is Music section celebrates all genres, from traditional ballads with the renowned llanera musician Walter Silva, to rockers Don Tetto and folk/pop group Puerto Candelaria, the latter, invited to celebrate Bogotá’s birthday with the Bogotá Philharmonic Orchestra and concert titled Puerto Candelaria Filarmónico.

For the full Spain Guest Nation program visit:

https://www.teatromayor.org/es/temporada/2022