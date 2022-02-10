Teatro Mayor presents Tchaikovksy by Emil Tabakov

Tchaikovsky’s timeless classic Swan Lake (Op.20), comes to the main stage of the Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo on Sunday, February 13, under the musical direction of Bulgarian conductor Emil Tabakov, and score performed by the Bogotá Philharmonic Orchestra (OFB).

Emil Tabakov is a critically acclaimed guest conductor who performs in major concert halls worldwide, and has conducted opera performances with the Orchestre Philharmonic de Radio France, Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra of Radio Moscow, Moskow Philharmonic, Seoul Philharmony, Tokyo City Philharmonic Orchestra and Istanbul State Symphony Orchestra, among many others. He served a Music Director of the Sofia Philharmonic from 1988 to 2000.

Tabakov’s repertoire is enormous, showing a variety of styles from classical and romantic to contemporary genres. His recording output includes the complete repertoire of Mahler Symphonies, German Requiem and piano concertos, Verdi’s Rigoletto, Verdi’s Requiem and complete Beethoven piano concertos. Tabakov is the holder of the 1992 Musician of the Year award from the Bulgarian National Radio and ranked among the 100 best professionals in 2012 by the International Biographical Centre, England.

Considered one of the most sublime works of Russian Romanticism, the program also includes the composer’s masterpiece Symphony No.4, that premiered in Moscow in 1878 and is dedicated to his esteemed patroness Madame von Meck, who directly was involved in planning both the composition and the program that accompanied its debut. “You are the only person in the world from whom I am not ashamed to ask for money. In the first place, you are very kind and generous; secondly, you are wealthy,” wrote Tchaikovsky in an emotional letter.

Maestro Tabakov and the OFB will give a free concert of Sunday’s magical program on Friday, February 11 (12:30 pm), at the parish Immaculate Heart of Mary (Parroquia Inmaculado Corazón de María), in Bogotá’s El Claret neighbourhood.

Tickets for the one performance on Sunday (3:00 pm) are priced from $20,000 pesos to $50,000 pesos. Theatregoers will be asked to provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination certificate with at least two doses, complying with the Ministry of Health’s Decree 442 of 2021.

Also taking the stage at Teatro Mayor is a contemporary music concert on Friday, February 8 (8:00 pm), of the Vasto Ensemble founded in 2016 by music students of the Universidad de los Andes. The concert opens a week dedicated to contemporary works by national composers, and part of the theatre’s Colombian Contemporary Music season.

Tickets for all concerts can purchased through tuboleta.com or at the Theatre website www.teatromayor.org.

Teatro Mayor JMSD

Calle 170 No.67-51.