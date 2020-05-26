One of Colombia’s most admired cultural venues, the Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and while a celebration had been in the works as part of the Canada Year agenda, given the coronavirus pandemic the stage has gone virtual.

Having hosted more than 1,530 performances during its first decade, Teatro Mayor will continue to welcome world-renowned orchestras, dance companies, theatre troupes, soloists, and recording artists to the Colombian capital despite the temporary closure of two concert halls and public library. In order to give audiences at home – and around the world – a sample of the theatre’s extensive program the digital platform Teatro Digital is streaming the 10 Best in all its categories from Great Performances to Opera, Family entertainment, Ballet and contemporary dance, national and international theatre, Chamber and Ancient music, soloists and World Voices, to highlight just a few.

As a temporary “home away from home” for 35,000 artists during 10 years, and representing 957 companies from 66 countries, Teatro Mayor’s complements its cultural agenda with a slate of socially-inclusive programs, among them the streaming platform, 100,000 Children to the Teatre, Teatropedia and dance academy Alma en Movimiento. The Teatre is also one of several city venues to host concert series and the Bogotá International Classical Music Festival.

Having reached an estimated 20 million citizens since its inauguration on a plot of land donated by the Santo Domingo family to provide cultural and educational services to residents of the San José de Bavaria district, Teatro Mayor has also been instrumental in connecting Colombian artists with their international counterparts, through musical exchanges, workshops and social activities.

The 10 Best from 10 Years is the way Teatro Mayor is giving back to patrons and friends of the theatre, as well as embracing new audiences who missed out on some outstanding concerts. Here, an abridged listing of some world-class performances until May 31 on the website:

www.teatromayor.org/teatro-digital/en-vivo

Dance:

Nederlands Dans Theater I, The Netherlands (2011); Leipziger Ballet with The Great Mass (2011); National Ballet of Spain (2013/2017); Swan Lake with the English National Ballet, (2015); Les Grands Ballets Canadiens Montréal, Minus One (2015); Dutch National Ballet with Giselle (20120; Daniel Barenboim and The Westeastern Divan Orchestra (2010).

Great Performances:

Gustavo Dudamel and Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela (2010 and 2015); Montreal Symphony Orchestra directed by Kent Nagano (2013); Israel Philharmonic Orchestra with Zubin Mehta (2013, 2016 and 2019); Wiener Philharmoniker, director Valery Gergiev (2016); London Symphony Orchestra with Sir Simon Rattle (2019).

International vocalists:

Jessye Norman, United States (2010); Renée Fleming, United States (2012); Anna Netrebko and Erwin Schrott (2013); Juan Diego Flórez (2018).

Colombian vocalists:

Valeriano Lanchas; Betty Garcés; Martha Senn; Paola Leguizamón; Pablo Martínez; César Gutiérrez and Juan David González.

Opera and lyrical:

Carmen. Director: Calixto Bieito, Spain (2012); Carmina Burana, Colombia (2012); Tristan and Isolda. Germany, Staatsoper Hamburg Philharmonisches (2016); Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny (2018); Madama Butterfly, Coproduction Teatro Mayor, Bogota Philharmonic Orchestra and Opera de Colombia (2019); Don Giovanni. Bogotá Philharmonic Orchestra with Opera de Colombia.

Chamber Music:

Kronos Quartet, United States (2013 and 2017); Auryn Quartet, Germany (2013);

Parisii Quartet, France (2013); Cavaleri Quartet, UK (2015); Borodin Quartet, Russia (2017); Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, (2018 – 2019);

Ancient Music:

Venice Baroque Orchestra, Italy (2011); Ficta Music, (2011); Le Grande Chapelle Spain (2016); Dunedin Consort, UK, The Messiah (2019).

Great Pianists:

András Schiff, Hungary (2012); Lang Lang, China (2013); Blanca Uribe, Colombia (2013); John Lill, UK, Launch of Bogotá es Mozart (2014); Fazil Say, Turkey (2016); Stephen Hough, UK (2019);

Great Soloists:

Anne Sophie Mutter (Germany); Itzhak Perlman (Israel); Philip Glass (United States); Santiago Cañón, (Colombia); Isabelle Faust (Germany);

World Voices:

Jorge Drexler, Uruguay (2010, 2014, 2015 and 2020); Omara Portuondo, Cuba (2010); Cesária Évora, Cape Verde (2011); Gilberto Gil, Brazil (2012);

Ute Lemper and The Piazolla Sextet.

Colombia is Music:

Jorge Velosa (2010); Toto la Momposina (2012 and 2018); Leonor González Mina, La Negra Grande de Colombia (2014); Orlando ‘Cholo’ Valderrama (2017); Launch of the XXI Pacific Music Festival Petronio Álvarez (2017); Herencia de Timbiquí (2019); Velvety (2019).

International Theatre:

The Infernal Comedy with John Malkovich, United States (2011); Zoot Suit, National Theater Company of Mexico (2011); Shanghai Peking Opera Troupe. Hamlet, China (2012); Crime and Punishment, Moscow Art Theater (2013); The Idiot, Meno Fortas, Lithuania (2015); The Mayor of Zalamea, Classical Theater Company of Spain (2016).

Colombian Theatre:

Teatro La Candelaria; Teatro Libre; Fundación La Maldita Vanidad; Teatro Umbral; Teatro Petra; Abra Teatro; Teatro El Local; Teatro Itinerante del Sol; Ensamblaje Teatro and Manuel Orjuela.

Family Entertainment:

María del Sol y CantaClaro; Libélula Dorada; Pasadas las 4 (España); Avant Garde & The Place (UK); Circus Oz (Australia); Cique Alfonse; Cirque Farouche.