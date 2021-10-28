One of Canada’s leading ballet companies Les Grands Ballets Canadiens de Montreal comes to the Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo for a three-night presentation. Started as the first professional ballet company in the province of Quebec more than 60 years ago, Les Grand Ballets is recognized worldwide for innovative classical and contemporary dance performance. The Bogotá performance is part of the Canada Country Guest of Honor 2021 season and takes to the main stage at Teatro Mayor on Friday 29, Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 of October. Admission tickets start from $20,000 pesos.

Under the artistic direction of the Italian choreographer Iván Cavallari, Les Grand Ballers will present two of their iconic shows: ‘Stabat Mater’ by the Italian Baroque composer Giovanni Battista Pergolesi, originally adapted for dance by Eduard Clug, and ‘Symphony No. 7’ by Ludwig van Beethoven, based on the famous choreography of German dancer Uwe Scholz. The National Symphony Orchestra of Colombia conducted by Canadian Dina Gilbert offers a sweeping musical context for the dance.

Written originally as a medieval poem by Franciscan monk Jacopone da Todi (1236 – 1306), Pergolesi’s sorrowful Stabat Mater incorporates voices, sung at this performance, by mezzo-soprano Stéphanie Pothier and soprano Kimy McLaren.

The second iconic work on the stage is Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7, described by Richard Wagner as “the apotheosis of dance.” Featuring the choreography of Uwe Scholz (1958-2004), Les Grand Ballets delivers remarkable musicality, delicacy and inventiveness. The choreographies of both Clug and Scholz elevate these epic works with energy, precision and versatility of movement. Cavallari joined Les Grand Ballets in 2016 as the company’s artistic director and Canadian Dina Gilbert is musical director.

As a production and performance company, Les Grands Ballets Canadiens de Montreal is dedicated to the development of ballet in all its forms, while still being faithful to the spirit of classical technique. It connects with national and foreign audiences, stimulating discovery, imagination, while transmitting its passion for dance. Les Grand Ballets debuted in Colombia in 2015 with shows in Bogotá and Cali. The company now accompanies the cultural reactivation of Bogotá.

Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo.

Ave.Calle 170 No.67-51.

Performances on Oct 29 and 30 at 8:00 pm

Sunday Oct 31 at 5:00 pm.

Tickets available at box office or online at www.teatromayor.org