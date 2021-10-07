The Hermanos Rodriguez’s stage legacy fizzled after eight days with the show and woolly band members decked in equally woolly ruanas. They relaunched as Los Carrangueros de Raquira. “The heart of carranga goes against all convention,” states Velosa. “With the change of name we got a head start on many contemporary rock bands. Our name was semi-clandestine, brazen and the rolling “Rs” caused great impact.”

Chiquinquira became Carranga Town. On Saturdays, when the show was in full swing, locals tuned-in and absorbed “everything that had to do with popular culture.” But the band needed to keep the pace. The social impact of the music required Velosa’s prolific writing. “I knew from the letters we received that we were on the cusp of something big.” Monumental it became.

The band was in demand and they took to the stage, strumming their tiples, plucking at requintos (four-stringed mini guitars), and scratching the grooves of a slotted board, known in the region as the guacharaca. Crowds rallied to songs brimming with local folklore, celebrating the tribulations of carpenters and dairymaids. Los Carrangueros were more than four voices with Andean strings, they were a cultural vortex.

The music left Boyacá and band members Jorge Eliecer González, José Fernando Rivas and Manuel Cortés became instant folk heroes. After performing one night in Bogotá a repertoire of new songs, which included Boyacá-inspired anthems such as La pirinolla, Julia Julia, Julia and Rosita de las cartas, Los Carrangueros de Raquira were approached by a Mexican producer who wanted to take them to New York City to headline at Madison Square Garden for the 1981 Hispanic Day. Assuming their Boyacense respectability, the band was poised for Sixth Avenue fame.

As gala night approached, Velosa and the other Carrangueros scrambled for passports and assembled bags of a much-appreciated, very Colombian travel food: dried fava beans. The idea was to share these toasted goodies among friends and fans. It was, after all, going to be a grand night of celebration, with musicians José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma,” Miguel Bose, Tito Puente, Astor Piazzolla, headlining the same stage.

The toasted fava beans got the dogs sniffing at JFK, and after a long interrogation by customs officials, the bearded bandsmen in their fedoras headed for Midtown. From the hotel to the Garden “nobody believed we were a star act,” recalls Velosa, “until I pulled out a page from The New York Times in which our name appeared in bold print. The great adventure of Madison Square Garden resulted in a coy remark lauding the band’s international projection as the “Beatles of Boyacá.”

Velosa responded: “No! The others are the “Carrangueros of Liverpool.”