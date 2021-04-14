Elsa Zambrano’s artworks are small universes to themselves, framed or boxed in defined spaces, and which reference cultural movements and historical images. Her latest series Constellations, therefore, is an appropriate title that builds upon the artist’s extensive repertoire as a collector of “memories,” and who began her artistic career as a lithographer and engraver while studying at the Fine Arts faculty of Universidad Nacional.

Zambrano (b.1951) began to create Constellations before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and not unlike her 2013 series Museo Imaginario, art itself – once again – is the lead protagonist, presented as small entablatures of commercial images, pop icons and modern masterpieces. “In the midst of the lockdown, the series took an unexpected turn.,” states gallery owner Beatriz Esguerra. “Little by little, objects, postcards, and images that comprise the artist’s personal archive began to resurge and take part in her pieces once more.”

The artist also references in Constellations a line-up of “star-painters,” and with the constant presence of the sphere in the works of Dadaism artists Sophie Taeuber-Arp and Sonia Delaunay, the obscure Swedish artist Hilma af Klint and Colombians Carolina Cárdenas and Fanny Sanín. Her male cast includes Utamaro, Mondrian, Warhol, Tom Wesselman, Matisse, Picasso, and Modigliani, and how they interpreted the female figure in their works. “It has taken Elsa Zambrano over a year to develop the works that make up this series, which seeks to bring together both processes (painting and assemblage), yet maintaining her curious vision of the art world,” highlights Esguerra.

The exhibition Constellations can be viewed in person at Beatriz Esguerra Art in Bogotá (Cra 16 No.86B-31), or virtually, as of April 14 to May 14, 2021.

Given strict biosecurity protocols with coronavirus health measures only groups of up to six people will be admitted into the gallery at a time, and face masks are obligatory.

Tour the online show at Artsy:

https://www.artsy.net/show/beatriz-esguerra-art-constellations?sort=partner_show_position