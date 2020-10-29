During the last 15 years, the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce (CCB) has hosted the art world with its International Art Fair and known by its catchy acronym ARTBO. In these extraordinary times of the coronavirus pandemic, however, where large gatherings around the world have been canceled or postponed until 2021, ARTBO stays the course with a virtual experience for buyers, as well as a downsized walking circuit given that many city galleries remain closed to the public. Noticeably absent this year is the usual cast of international gallerists.

Calling the 2020 event a “Season” given the unexpected dearth of a Chardonnay-infused inauguration and lack of exhibition space at Corferias after the trade grounds were adapted into a makeshift hospital, ARTBO Temporada aims to extend a lifeline to artists by offering 300 works in the collections of 30 Bogotá galleries on the fair’s official platform: www.artbo.co

When galleries could reopen their doors last month to the public under strict biosecurity guidelines, ARTBO decided to resuscitate its five art zones with galleries offering socially-distanced tours. Doors to the galleries open on Friday, October 30 from 10:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m., Saturday October 31 from 11:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m., and Sunday November 1 from 11:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m.

The five art walks span Chapinero /Norte, Chapinero /Quinta Camacho, Macarena/Teusaquillo and San Felipe.

The galleries in the Chapinero/Norte route are Forum, SPACE, Beatriz Esguerra Arte, LA Galería, Galería La Cometa, El Museo, Artespacio.

Chapinero/Quinta Camacho: Casa Hoffmann, Casas Riegner, Galería Sextante – Taller Arte Dos Grafico, La Balsa Arte, Others 360 and pop-up RINCÓN.

Macarena/Teusaquillo: El Dorado, Communal and SN maCarena.

San Felipe: Sketch, Galería Doce Cero Cero, LGM, Instituto Vision, SGR Gallery pop-up, AURORA and Tabio. Close to the San Felipe Creative district are Polichroma, Lokkus, La Balsa and Adrián Ibañez.

Among the galleries ARTBO Season highlights is Casa Hoffmann after making the transition from independent venue to gallery.

Galería El Museo presents exhibitions by artists Gonzalo Fuenmayor, Jorge Cabieses and Rubén Rodrigo. It will also feature a large exhibition in an adjacent space called Arte Espacio. Gallery Doce Cero Cero Gallery inaugurates the exhibition by Daniel Salamanca “El ocaso de una travesía romántica” (Waning of a romantic journey) and Scroll by José Ricardo Contreras.

Nadir Figueroa takes over one of the floors of La Cometa with “Obra Diáfana” while in their Medellín gallery Alejandro Sánchez presents a visual critique of pre-pandemic capitalism named “Some Economies.”

La Candelaria-based El Dorado gallery presents “Impresiones sobre actualidad” by artist José Ruiz, developed at the beginning of the pandemic, and which explores the emotional toll of quarantine.

San Felipe’s Instituto de Visión is also participating with face-to-face tours to present the graphic collective “Volver al futuro” (Return to the Future) by illustrators Joe Broderick and Dan Perjovschi.

You can also follow the season on social media with hashtag #ARTBOTemporada