Adele suspends Las Vegas residency citing COVID-19 outbreak among crew

The British singer songwriter Adele was forced to indefinitely postpone her fixed shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, one day before opening night on Friday, due to “delays” in production and having “half” of her crew sick with Covid-19.

In a video posted Thursday on her Instagram account, the apologetic artist tearfully announced that she was postponing her “residency,” for an unspecified time period, leaving thousands of ticket holders in the dark after spending on large sums on non-refundable flights and hotel accommodation. “I’m sorry but my show is not ready. We have tried everything to have it on time and to make it good enough,” explained the singer who, so far, has not released new dates.

Adele claimed to feel “angry and embarrassed” for all the fans who were already planning to attend this series of concerts, but insisted that it was “impossible” to start with “half the team” sick with COVID-19. The “residence” was to consist of two concerts each weekend, through April 16, at the Colosseum, known to be one of the most reputable entertainment venues in Las Vegas. The artist made this series of shows public on November 30.

The demand to see the 33-year-old Grammy award-winning singer was so high that a web page was set up to reserve tickets, and which reached prices of up to US$600 dollars. Adele released her fourth studio album, titled “30,” late last year. The album, which deals with issues such as divorce and motherhood, ranked weeks at Number 1 on international charts. Britney Spears, Celine Dion, Elton John, Rod Stewart and Mariah Carey are some of the recording artists who have had a residency in Las Vegas.

The vocalist of Easy on Me, Hello and Someone like you was also set to announce dates for a 2022 world tour, and which may have included first-ever concerts in South America, including Colombia.