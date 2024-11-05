Celebrating three decades, Rock al Parque returns to Bogotá’s Simón Bolívar Park from November 9-11, presented by the District Institute of Arts (Idartes). Since 1995, this free festival has drawn music fans across Latin America, becoming a powerful cultural symbol of inclusivity and artistic expression. This year’s anniversary edition promises an electrifying showcase, with 58 bands performing across three stages.

Headliners include heavy metal queen Doro, marking a historic moment as the first solo female artist to close the event, alongside major international acts like Testament (USA), Dirkschneider (Germany), Hypocrisy (Sweden), and Mago de Oz (Spain). Latin American rock is equally celebrated, with performances from Mexican band Austin TV and iconic Colombian groups like Superlitio and La Pestilencia.

In addition to on-stage performances, the festival introduces a new “Zona de Experiencias,” featuring autograph sessions, acoustic sets, and DJ acts blending sub-genres of rock. Aligned with Bogotá’s cultural policy, Rock al Parque fosters a unique ecosystem that supports emerging and established artists alike

Check the entire program of this landmark festival at: www.rockalparque.gov.co