Residents of Medellín’s Comuna 13 angered over Escobar merchandise

More than three decades after Pablo Escobar’s death in a modest home near Medellín’s Atanasio Girardot stadium, the city remains entangled in the shadow of its infamous drug cartel past. Escobar’s demise on December 2, 1993, marked the end of one of Colombia’s most violent chapters, yet the fascination with his legacy persists—particularly among foreign visitors captivated by tales of the Medellín Cartel.

While Escobar’s drug empire was rooted in Medellín’s wealthiest neighborhoods, his death symbolized a turning point in the nation’s fight against narco-violence. Today, Medellín is a city transformed, celebrated for its innovative urban projects and technology hubs. Yet, for Comuna 13, a district in the city’s southwest that grew exponentially as a result of forced displacement, Escobar’s legacy has become a lucrative but contentious attraction.

Despite having no direct ties to the drug lord, Comuna 13 has embraced its place in Medellín’s social fabric, drawing nearly 900,000 visitors in the first half of the year alone. Tourists flock to the area to experience its vibrant murals, dynamic arts scene, and iconic outdoor escalators that navigate the steep hillsides. However, alongside this narrative of resilience, a more troubling trend has emerged: a booming industry of narco-themed tourism and merchandise.

Medellín Mayor Federico “Fico” Gutiérrez has launched a campaign to ban the sale of items and tours that glorify Escobar. He has condemned the trade of T-shirts, caps, and cellphone covers bearing the drug lord’s image, describing it as a dangerous trivialization of one of Colombia’s darkest periods.

“It is absurd that some find it entertaining or profitable to sell merchandise celebrating the worst criminal this country and the world have seen. I will not accept this,” declared Gutiérrez. He has thrown his support behind a bill proposed by Congressman Cristian Avendaño to outlaw the commercialization of items tied to convicted drug traffickers. Calling for swift action, Gutiérrez pledged Medellín’s full support to combat what he sees as a moral and cultural issue.

The commercialization of Escobar’s image is not limited to merchandise. Tourists eagerly pose for photos with actors dressed as the drug lord, such as Mario, who has been impersonating Escobar since 2018. “It all started when my kids suggested I dress up as Pablo,” Mario told El Colombiano. “I got a fake mustache and a wig, and it took off from there.”

This boom in so-called “narco-tourism” has angered local residents and cultural leaders. Jhon Martínez, spokesperson for the cultural group Residentes de la 13, warned of the risks posed by unregulated commerce. “The souvenirs and tours risk distorting the history of this community and reducing its identity to a sensationalized narrative,” he said.

Many residents of Comuna 13 want to promote a positive narrative of a community increasingly overshadowed by a “mercantile frenzy” and fictionalized accounts of Escobar. “We are so much more than a face on a key-ring or trinket,” remarks a local photographer and social documentarian. “Our history is one of resistance to injustice, and forced disappareances. Not one of drug money,” he said.

For Mayor Gutiérrez, it’s not just the identity of Comuna 13 that is at stake, the city as a whole. “Medellín should be known for its art, culture, and innovation – not for its past criminal exploits,” he has asserted. His stance resonates strongly with community leaders from other Comunas who are working tirelessly to strengthen Medellín’s international identity. “The souvenirs are an insult to victims,” believes Gutiérrez, emphasizing the need for locals and foreigners to honor the lives lost to violence rather than trivializing them for a souvenir.