Colombia to meet global demand for St.Valentine’s Day flowers

Colombia expects flower exports to reach US$258 million ahead of St.Valentine’s Day on February 14. The flower growers association, Asocolflores, hopes to meet growing demand by cutting between 650 and 700 million stems that will reach markets in North America, Europe and Asia next week, despite global supply chain disruptions.

According to figures by the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry (MinCIT), between January and November last year, Colombia hit record flower exports with foreign revenue amounting to US$1.5 billion, and exceeding 2019’s US$1.4 billion. Among the markets with the highest growth is the U.S, up 16.1%, followed by Canada, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Japan and Russia.

The flower industry is one of the largest employers of women, many single mothers and sole income earners for their households. Bogotá and its high-altitude Sabana leads in terms of exports (US$695 million), followed by Cundinamarca (US$560 million) and Antioquia (US$285 million). Other flower growing departments are Risaralda, Caldas and Atlántico.

To move the heavy volume of cut-flowers from Bogotá’s El Dorado airport and Medellín’s José María Cordova, the country’s leading cargo operators, Avianca and Latam, are adding frequencies between the country and key hubs, including the largest terminal for cut flowers in North America: Miami. Latam Cargo alone expects to transport 9.500 tons of roses, carnations and alstroemeria.