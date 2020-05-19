The Bogotá Chamber of Commerce’s five business networking platforms, Bogotá Fashion Week (BFW), ARTBO, Bogotá Audiovisual Market (BAM), Bogotá Music Market (BOmm) and Bogotá Madrid Fusión (BMF) will be hosted virtually given the national health emergency with COVID-19. In an unprecedented move to keep audiences and participating artists, designers, chefs, and related industry professionals safe, the five creative clusters will still be able to showcase the best in homegrown talent using digital outlets.

With the city’s largest trade and exhibition ground Corferias currently being used as a temporary medical facility to treat non-coronavirus patients, the schedule for the five platforms has been pushed back to the second half of the year, with online access to the Chamber’s comprehensive program of keynote speakers, beginning with Bogotá Fashion Week (BFW).

The weekend edition of the International Art Fair of Bogotá (ARTBO Fin de Semana) will focus on the commercialization and activities of galleries, and while the walking circuits are suspended, art lovers will still be able to meet artists and agents through a virtual academic forum. For its edition 16, the very established ARTBO and much-anticipated event of the Latin American art circuit will welcome visitors with a digital version that includes presentations of works by established and emerging artists.

Bogotá Audiovisual Market – BAM – is where industry experts get a first look at films in different stages of production and a business platform for directors, screenwriters and producers to present projects for international distribution. A joint venture between CCB and the country’s film promotion entity ProimAGES, a digital meeting place is planned for July to introduce professionals from around the world to a country of storytellers and cinematic talent.

The same opportunities apply to Colombia’s many recording artists who through Bogotá Music Market (BOmm) can present their music to publishers, managers and festival organizers. Taking place in September, the Bomm website will host live showcases of bands and its academic agenda BOmm Talks.

The most recent addition to the Chamber’s creative industry portfolio is Bogotá Madrid Fusión (BMF), created to promote Bogotá’s diverse and growing gastronomy scene. The platform, launched last year in association with Spain’s Vocento Group, will continue to strengthen cultural ties through the universal language of food.

Despite the absence of physical venues this year, the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce has made available all of its free services to help creatives, and at a time, in which coronavirus puts health at the center of all business.